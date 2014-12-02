(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Dec 2 South Korea's won led gains in emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as investors reduced bearish bets on the regional units following dollar weakness overnight and after crude oil prices rebounded from five-year lows. The won advanced after Moody's Investors Service downgraded Japan's debt rating, pushing it below South Korea's. The currency found further support as demand from exporters for settlements prompted stop-loss dollar selling. Malaysia's ringgit rose as crude's bounce-back on Monday in New York caused investors to cover short positions. The Philippine peso gained as much as 0.3 percent to 44.715, its strongest since Oct. 29. The Philippine government has mandated Deutsche Bank and HSBC as joint global coordinators for an offshore offering of dollar bonds, IFR reported. National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said on Monday the country would prefer to sell a long-term, benchmark-sized bond issue when it returns to the offshore bond market. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.80 118.40 -0.34 Sing dlr 1.3063 1.3066 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 31.100 31.139 +0.13 Korean won 1109.13 1113.50 +0.39 Baht 32.81 32.88 +0.21 Peso 44.74 44.83 +0.21 Rupiah 12260.00 12270.00 +0.08 Rupee 61.91 62.02 +0.18 Ringgit 3.4255 3.4335 +0.23 Yuan 6.1484 6.1520 +0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.80 105.28 -11.38 Sing dlr 1.3063 1.2632 -3.30 Taiwan dlr 31.100 29.950 -3.70 Korean won 1109.13 1055.40 -4.84 Baht 32.81 32.86 +0.14 Peso 44.74 44.40 -0.76 Rupiah 12260.00 12160.00 -0.82 Rupee 61.91 61.80 -0.18 Ringgit 3.4255 3.2755 -4.38 Yuan 6.1484 6.0539 -1.54 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)