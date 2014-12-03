* Malaysia intervention suspected to cut ringgit slides * Rupiah hits lowest since 2008 global crisis * Won falls as yen hits 7-year low (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 3 Most emerging Asian currencies skidded lower on Wednesday as the dollar climbed to a seven-year high against the yen, buoyed by higher U.S. Treasury yields on a more bullish outlook for the world's top economy. Malaysia's ringgit hit a near five-year low as a rebound in oil failed to ease concerns over the impact of lower crude prices on the country, a net oil exporter and major palm oil producer. The Indonesian rupiah touched 12,298 per dollar, its weakest since December 2008, amid the global financial crisis, on local corporate dollar demand. South Korea's won tracked the yen's slide. The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's performance against six major currencies, stayed around 4-1/2- year high, on stronger U.S. bond yields. The dollar was supported by comments earlier this week from New York Fed President William Dudley and Vice Chair Stanley Fischer who both provided a mostly rosy outlook for the U.S. economy. "Asia FX will stay weaker as everybody agrees on a strong dollar trend," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "We may see some profit-taking from the dollar, but it is hard to reverse the trend unless U.S. economic data is bad or other economies show a solid picture of health." RINGGIT The ringgit lost as much as 0.5 percent to 3.4420 per dollar, its weakest since February 2010. Kuala Lumpur stocks lost 0.8 percent, well underperforming other Southeast Asian peers. The Malaysian currency pared some of its earlier losses as the central bank was suspected of intervening to limit its downside, traders said. Oil rebounded more than 1 percent with U.S. crude for January rising to $67.97 a barrel earlier in the day, but investors stayed concerned about Malaysia's weakening growth due to lower oil prices. Credit Suisse said Malaysia's economic growth in 2015 would be lower than the bank's forecast of 4.8 percent and next year's budget deficit target of 3 percent could be more difficult to achieve if oil price were to stay at $70. "At current oil price levels, we think MYR could depreciate past 3.55-3.60 before it represents a bigger risk to BNM's inflation outlook," Credit Suisse said in a client note, referring to Malaysia's central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia. WON The won fell as the yen's weakness increased caution over possible intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities to stem the currency strength against the Japanese unit. Against the yen, the won advanced to 9.3231, a notch weaker than a six-year high of 9.3116 hit on Nov. 28. The won pared some of its losses against the dollar as exporters bought it on dips for settlements. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0435 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.21 119.21 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.3104 1.3115 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 31.118 31.106 -0.04 Korean won 1113.10 1106.80 -0.57 Baht 32.91 32.87 -0.12 Peso 44.75 44.74 -0.02 Rupiah 12293.00 12267.00 -0.21 Rupee 61.93 61.88 -0.07 Ringgit 3.4390 3.4240 -0.44 Yuan 6.1500 6.1503 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.21 105.28 -11.69 Sing dlr 1.3104 1.2632 -3.60 Taiwan dlr 31.118 29.950 -3.75 Korean won 1113.10 1055.40 -5.18 Baht 32.91 32.86 -0.15 Peso 44.75 44.40 -0.78 Rupiah 12293.00 12160.00 -1.08 Rupee 61.93 61.80 -0.20 Ringgit 3.4390 3.2755 -4.75 Yuan 6.1500 6.0539 -1.56 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)