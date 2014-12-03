(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Dec 3 Most Asian emerging markets currencies fell on Wednesday as the dollar hit a seven-year top against the yen, buoyed by higher U.S. Treasury yields on a more bullish outlook for the world's top economy. Malaysia's ringgit touched a near five-year low as a rebound in oil failed to ease concerns over the impact of lower crude prices on the country, a net oil exporter and major palm oil producer. The Indonesian rupiah touched 12,298 per dollar, its weakest since December 2008, amid the global financial crisis, on local corporate dollar demand. South Korea's won fell on the yen's weakness. The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's performance against six major currencies, rose to its highest level since March 2009 on stronger U.S. bond yields. The Philippine peso, however, bucked the regional depreciation trend, ending up 0.1 percent at 44.68 per dollar, its strongest since Oct. 9. The peso was aided by demand from foreign investors, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.22 119.21 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.3099 1.3115 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 31.162 31.106 -0.18 Korean won 1110.66 1106.80 -0.35 Baht 32.88 32.87 -0.02 Peso 44.68 44.74 +0.12 Rupiah 12298.00 12267.00 -0.25 Rupee 61.89 61.88 -0.02 Ringgit 3.4405 3.4240 -0.48 Yuan 6.1477 6.1503 +0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.22 105.28 -11.70 Sing dlr 1.3099 1.2632 -3.57 Taiwan dlr 31.162 29.950 -3.89 Korean won 1110.66 1055.40 -4.98 Baht 32.88 32.86 -0.05 Peso 44.68 44.40 -0.64 Rupiah 12298.00 12160.00 -1.12 Rupee 61.89 61.80 -0.15 Ringgit 3.4405 3.2755 -4.80 Yuan 6.1477 6.0539 -1.53 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)