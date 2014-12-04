* S.Korea intervention caution up as won at 6-yr high vs yen * Rupiah at 6-year low, JISDOR record low * Indonesia c.bank spotted around 12,320/dlr-traders (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 4 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday as the dollar stayed at multi-year highs against major currencies on solid U.S. jobs data and ahead of an European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day. South Korea's won underperformed regional peers as the yen plumbed seven-year lows against the dollar, heading towards the 120 per dollar level. The Indonesian rupiah hit a six-year low on dollar demand from local corporates. The country's second biggest party on Wednesday re-elected tycoon Aburizal Bakrie as its chief for the next five years, dimming hopes that the opposition party would join President Joko Widodo's minority coalition. The dollar index, the greenback's performance against six major currencies, hovered around its highest since March 2009. U.S. private companies added workers at a fairly brisk pace in November and the service sector expanded strongly, indicating the world's top economy holds growth momentum. By contrast, the euro zone economy may be on the verge of another contraction, prompting some expectations that the ECB may be preparing to add more stimulus, although a full-blown quantitative easing programme is seen as unlikely at the policy review later in the day. "If the ECB signals another easing, the dollar will gain momentum further and Asia FX will weaken," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "A less dovish ECB may help the euro rebound and Asian currencies may follow that, but that would be only temporary." WON The won slid against the dollar on caution that South Korea's foreign exchange authorities may intervene to check their currency's strength against the yen. The won hit 9.2872 to the Japanese unit, its strongest since August 2008. Two countries compete in exports markets for various products such as cars. The won has a chart resistance area between 9.2000-9.3000, levels struck July and August 2008 during the early stages of the global financial crisis, analysts said. RUPIAH The rupiah eased 0.2 percent to 12,319 per dollar, its weakest since November 2008. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which the central bank introduced last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,318 rupiah per dollar, the weakest since the launch. Foreign banks sold the rupiah, and most government bond prices fell. The rupiah, however, pared some of its earlier losses as the central bank was spotted intervening around 12,320 via state-run banks to limit the currency's decline, traders said. "It is possible to test 12,350 in a near term, but the 12,320 is capped for now with unlimited offers there," said a Jakarta-based currency trader, referring to dollar selling by state-run banks. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0435 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.93 119.79 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.3142 1.3122 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 31.139 31.167 +0.09 Korean won 1116.80 1112.90 -0.35 Baht 32.89 32.86 -0.08 Peso 44.67 44.68 +0.02 Rupiah 12315.00 12297.00 -0.15 Rupee 61.91 61.91 -0.01 Ringgit 3.4470 3.4435 -0.10 Yuan 6.1498 6.1500 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.93 105.28 -12.22 Sing dlr 1.3142 1.2632 -3.88 Taiwan dlr 31.139 29.950 -3.82 Korean won 1116.80 1055.40 -5.50 Baht 32.89 32.86 -0.08 Peso 44.67 44.40 -0.62 Rupiah 12315.00 12160.00 -1.26 Rupee 61.91 61.80 -0.18 Ringgit 3.4470 3.2755 -4.98 Yuan 6.1498 6.0539 -1.56 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)