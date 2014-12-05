* Ringgit hits 5-year low; Oct trade data disappoint * Malaysia Oct exports down 3.1 pct y/y * Philippine peso at 10-week high on bond inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday as investors cut bearish bets ahead of a U.S. jobs data later in the day, while Malaysia's ringgit hit a five-year low on a disappointing trade figure, leading weekly losses among regional units. The Philippine peso touched a 10-week high on bond inflows. The central bank said it expects inflation to stay manageable after data showing November inflation slowed to a one-month low. South Korea's won edged up on demand from offshore funds and as local exporters bought it for settlements. The dollar marked time against major currencies as the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report is expected to show that employers added 230,000 new jobs last month, according to analysts polled by Reuters. Emerging Asian currencies are likely to stay under pressure if the data is stronger-than-expected and powers the dollar further, traders and analysts said. Some analysts, however, expected regional units to rebound, seeing their recent weakness as excessive. "There are risks of further weakness if NFP numbers are good," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. "But we have seen that one way trend now being a crowded trade. There is a greater risk of a retrace that is very sharp, if the dollar strength slows. At current levels, I am inclined to tread carefully," said Ramanathan, expecting the ringgit to lead such rebounds. The Malaysian currency has lost 2.4 percent against the dollar so far this week, which would be the largest weekly loss since June 2013, Reuters data showed. For the year so far, the ringgit's 5.5 percent depreciation makes it the worst-performing emerging Asian currency. Malaysia's status as a net oil export means low world oil prices have put both its current account and fiscal deficit under pressure. Malaysia's exports in October declined 3.1 percent from a year earlier, falling more than expected and for the first time since June 2013 as shipments of petroleum products and palm oil eased, government data showed. Indonesia's rupiah slid 0.8 percent this week on year-end corporate dollar demand. The Singapore dollar also fell by 0.8 percent amid a slowing economy and inflation. The won has eased 0.6 percent, stalking the yen's slide past 120 per dollar. The Taiwan dollar has dipped 0.2 percent. The Philippine peso bucked the regional depreciation as capital inflows lifted the currency up 0.9 percent so far this week. RINGGIT The ringgit lost as much as 0.7 percent to 3.4710 per dollar on Friday, its weakest since October 2009, as the weaker-than-expected trade data intensified selling. Offshore funds sold the currency in non-deliverable forwards markets. Spot ringgit pared some of earlier losses on caution over possible intervention by the central bank to support it. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso rose as much as 0.4 percent to 44.475 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 25. The Philippine central bank governor said it is monitoring the possible impact of a super typhoon, although it still expects inflation to remain manageable due to lower oil prices and a firmer peso. Last month, the country's annual inflation slowed for the third consecutive month to 3.7 percent, its slowest rise since November 2013. The data boosted expectations that the central bank will leave interest rates on hold next at week's policy meeting and longer before resuming its tightening cycle. Still, the peso pared some of earlier gains with the central bank suspected intervening to stem its appreciation, traders said. Investors also took profits from the best performing emerging Asian currency so far this week ahead of the U.S. jobs data. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.04 119.78 -0.22 Sing dlr 1.3152 1.3125 -0.21 Taiwan dlr 31.101 31.197 +0.31 Korean won 1114.20 1115.20 +0.09 Baht 32.87 32.89 +0.07 Peso 44.50 44.64 +0.33 Rupiah 12300.00 12305.00 +0.04 Rupee 61.85 61.93 +0.13 Ringgit 3.4650 3.4460 -0.55 Yuan 6.1537 6.1546 +0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.04 105.28 -12.30 Sing dlr 1.3152 1.2632 -3.95 Taiwan dlr 31.101 29.950 -3.70 Korean won 1114.20 1055.40 -5.28 Baht 32.87 32.86 -0.02 Peso 44.50 44.40 -0.22 Rupiah 12300.00 12160.00 -1.14 Rupee 61.85 61.80 -0.07 Ringgit 3.4650 3.2755 -5.47 Yuan 6.1537 6.0539 -1.62 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)