Dec 8 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0131 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 121.42 121.53 +0.09
Sing dlr 1.3217 1.3226 +0.07
Taiwan dlr 31.192 31.192 +0.00
Korean won 1118.10 1114.10 -0.36
Baht 33.04 32.89 -0.45
*Peso 44.54 44.54 +0.00
Rupiah 12350.00 12295.00 -0.45
Rupee 61.77 61.77 +0.00
Ringgit 3.4895 3.4710 -0.53
Yuan 6.1490 6.1502 +0.02
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 121.42 105.28 -13.30
Sing dlr 1.3217 1.2632 -4.43
Taiwan dlr 31.192 29.950 -3.98
Korean won 1118.10 1055.40 -5.61
Baht 33.04 32.86 -0.54
Peso 44.54 44.40 -0.33
Rupiah 12350.00 12160.00 -1.54
Rupee 61.77 61.80 +0.05
Ringgit 3.4895 3.2755 -6.13
Yuan 6.1490 6.0539 -1.55
* Financial markets are closed on heavy rains and strong winds
caused by Typhoon Hagupit.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim
Coghill)