Dec 8 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0131 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.42 121.53 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.3217 1.3226 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 31.192 31.192 +0.00 Korean won 1118.10 1114.10 -0.36 Baht 33.04 32.89 -0.45 *Peso 44.54 44.54 +0.00 Rupiah 12350.00 12295.00 -0.45 Rupee 61.77 61.77 +0.00 Ringgit 3.4895 3.4710 -0.53 Yuan 6.1490 6.1502 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.42 105.28 -13.30 Sing dlr 1.3217 1.2632 -4.43 Taiwan dlr 31.192 29.950 -3.98 Korean won 1118.10 1055.40 -5.61 Baht 33.04 32.86 -0.54 Peso 44.54 44.40 -0.33 Rupiah 12350.00 12160.00 -1.54 Rupee 61.77 61.80 +0.05 Ringgit 3.4895 3.2755 -6.13 Yuan 6.1490 6.0539 -1.55 * Financial markets are closed on heavy rains and strong winds caused by Typhoon Hagupit. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)