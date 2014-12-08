(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Dec 8 Malaysia's ringgit and Indonesia's rupiah hit their weakest since the 2008-09 global financial crisis on Monday, as emerging Asian currencies lost ground after solid U.S. job data boosted the chance of an early Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Regional units also came under pressure as China's November imports unexpectedly shrank and exports growth eased, increasing fears of a sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. . The Chinese yuan turned weaker despite the central bank setting a stronger official guidance rate. The ringgit lost as much as 0.9 percent to 3.5040 per dollar, its weakest since September 2009, on worries that lower oil prices would hurt Malaysia's current account and fiscal deficits. Malaysia's central bank was spotted intervening to limit depreciation in the worst-performing emerging Asian currency so far this year, traders said. "The Central Bank operations in the market are aimed at ensuring orderly market conditions," Bank Negara Malaysia told Reuters in an email. Currency volatility was likely to persist until the energy and commodity markets stabilise and a stronger recovery occurs in the major advanced economies, it added. The rupiah fell 0.6 percent to 12,365 per dollar, its weakest since November 2008, on year-end dollar demand from local companies. The currency pared some of its earlier losses after Indonesia's central bank said it is conducting "measured intervention" to support the unit. Thailand's baht weakened past psychological support at 33.00 per dollar to hit its weakest since January, when political tensions hit local financial markets. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0805 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.20 121.53 +0.27 Sing dlr 1.3228 1.3226 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 31.280 31.192 -0.28 Korean won 1116.77 1114.10 -0.24 Baht 33.07 32.89 -0.54 *Peso 44.54 44.54 +0.00 Rupiah 12348.00 12295.00 -0.43 Rupee 61.94 61.77 -0.27 Ringgit 3.4940 3.4710 -0.66 Yuan 6.1637 6.1502 -0.22 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.20 105.28 -13.14 Sing dlr 1.3228 1.2632 -4.51 Taiwan dlr 31.280 29.950 -4.25 Korean won 1116.77 1055.40 -5.50 Baht 33.07 32.86 -0.63 Peso 44.54 44.40 -0.33 Rupiah 12348.00 12160.00 -1.52 Rupee 61.94 61.80 -0.22 Ringgit 3.4940 3.2755 -6.25 Yuan 6.1637 6.0539 -1.78 * Financial markets were closed on heavy rains and strong winds caused by Typhoon Hagupit. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah in KUALA LUMPUR; Editing by Kim Coghill)