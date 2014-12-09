* Yuan down over 0.5 pct earlier on economy woes, bond rules * Won, Taiwan dollar track yen's strength (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 9 China's yuan headed for its worst day in six years on Tuesday, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies, while Northeast Asian units including the South Korean won bucked the trend. The won got a reprieve on the yen's rebound, which eased concerns over intervention from the Korean foreign exchange authorities worried about the won's loss of competitiveness. The Chinese yuan earlier lost more than 0.5 percent to breach 6.2000 per dollar, which would be the largest daily loss in its relative value since 2008. The currency came under pressure from a tumble in local bonds after China's official bond clearing house on Monday clamped down on the corporate bond market. That excluded about 500 billion yuan ($80.7 billion) worth of corporate bonds from being used for bond repurchase agreements. The renminbi has already been weakening on a slowing Chinese economy, even though the central bank fixed its midpoint stronger. "Nervousness towards the CNY and CNH in the wake of the latest disappointing trade numbers is also expected to persist in the near term and put a solid floor under USD-Asia," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist with OCBC Bank, referring to onshore and offshore yuan. China's November imports unexpectedly fell and export growth eased, data showed on Monday, increasing concerns over a sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The yuan's weakness dragged the Singapore dollar lower and limited gains in the Malaysian ringgit. WON The won gained against the dollar as the yen's strength caused traders to cut bearish bets. The yen's appreciation eased concerns over intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to check the won's strength against the Japanese currency. South Korea and Japan compete in exports markets for key products such as automobiles. Against the Japanese currency, the won eased to 9.2334 after hitting a six-year high of 9.1874 on Monday. The South Korean unit was seen having a chart resistance at 9.2160 and the next level would be 9.0000, analysts said. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose from Monday's close of 31.285 per U.S. dollar, its weakest since October 2010. Traders said the central bank weakened the currency through last-minute intervention in the previous session. Local importers took the rebound as chances to buy the greenback for payments on dips, limiting gains in the island's currency around 31.200, traders said. Exporters and foreign investors stayed on the sidelines. BAHT Thailand's baht rose as local investors covered short positions on rebounds in regional peers. Thailand's government bond prices rose with five- and 10-year bond yields down. Investors hesitated to build big bets on the baht as domestic financial markets will be closed for a holiday on Wednesday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0432 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.28 120.69 +0.34 Sing dlr 1.3204 1.3193 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 31.221 31.285 +0.20 Korean won 1110.70 1117.70 +0.63 Baht 32.96 33.08 +0.35 Peso 44.61 44.54 -0.15 Rupiah 12348.00 12347.00 -0.01 Rupee 61.87 61.83 -0.06 Ringgit 3.4920 3.4950 +0.09 Yuan 6.1970 6.1727 -0.39 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.28 105.28 -12.48 Sing dlr 1.3204 1.2632 -4.33 Taiwan dlr 31.221 29.950 -4.07 Korean won 1110.70 1055.40 -4.98 Baht 32.96 32.86 -0.30 Peso 44.61 44.40 -0.47 Rupiah 12348.00 12160.00 -1.52 Rupee 61.87 61.80 -0.11 Ringgit 3.4920 3.2755 -6.20 Yuan 6.1970 6.0539 -2.31 ($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar, Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK and Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)