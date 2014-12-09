(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Dec 9 South Korea's won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as the yen strengthened past the 120 per dollar level, prompting investors to cover short positions in regional units. The Chinese yuan, however, headed for the largest daily loss in its relative value since 2008, as corporates bailed out of the currency on expectations of further monetary easing. The won got a reprieve on the yen's rebound, which eased concerns over intervention from South Korean foreign exchange authorities worried about loss of export competitiveness. The yen advanced as sliding oil prices dented risk appetite. Malaysia's ringgit and Thailand's baht rose as investors scrambled for those currencies to unwind bearish bets. The Indonesian rupiah turned higher as the central bank governor said it was always in the currency market to guard against rupiah volatility although it was not targeting a specific level. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.66 120.69 +0.86 Sing dlr 1.3180 1.3193 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 31.284 31.285 +0.00 Korean won 1108.05 1117.70 +0.87 Baht 32.93 33.08 +0.44 Peso 44.54 44.54 +0.01 Rupiah 12330.00 12347.00 +0.14 Rupee 61.88 61.83 -0.08 Ringgit 3.4795 3.4950 +0.45 Yuan 6.1886 6.1727 -0.26 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.66 105.28 -12.02 Sing dlr 1.3180 1.2632 -4.16 Taiwan dlr 31.284 29.950 -4.26 Korean won 1108.05 1055.40 -4.75 Baht 32.93 32.86 -0.21 Peso 44.54 44.40 -0.31 Rupiah 12330.00 12160.00 -1.38 Rupee 61.88 61.80 -0.13 Ringgit 3.4795 3.2755 -5.86 Yuan 6.1886 6.0539 -2.18 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)