Dec 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.62 119.70 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.3163 1.3165 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 31.226 31.290 +0.20 Korean won 1106.20 1107.80 +0.14 *Baht 32.93 32.93 0.00 Peso 44.52 44.53 +0.02 Rupiah 12325.00 12327.00 +0.02 Rupee 61.88 61.88 0.00 Ringgit 3.4845 3.4830 -0.04 Yuan 6.1894 6.1855 -0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.62 105.28 -11.99 Sing dlr 1.3163 1.2632 -4.03 Taiwan dlr 31.226 29.950 -4.09 Korean won 1106.20 1055.40 -4.59 Baht 32.93 32.86 -0.21 Peso 44.52 44.40 -0.28 Rupiah 12325.00 12160.00 -1.34 Rupee 61.88 61.80 -0.13 Ringgit 3.4845 3.2755 -6.00 Yuan 6.1894 6.0539 -2.19 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)