* Won near 2-week high vs dlr; intervention caution intact * Ringgit turns firmer, oil price worries remain (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday, helped by the yen's strength, while gains were limited by rising risk of deflation in the world's second-largest economy. China's consumer inflation in November hit a five-year low, signalling persistent weakness in the economy and raising the prospect of more stimulus to support growth. South Korea's won hit a near two-week high against the dollar as the firm yen eased concerns that the country may lose export competitiveness to Japan. The yen advanced as global growth concerns and political uncertainty in Greece dented risk appetite. Its appreciation helped regional currencies reverse earlier losses stemmed from increasing concerns over China. "China slowdown is already priced in and some stimulus would help Asia FX," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. "Unwinding of dollar positions from the recent risk-off could see some retracement in dollar/Asians. WON The won rose as much as 0.5 percent to 1,101.8 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 28, tracking the yen's strength. Traders remained cautious over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities around 1,100 to stem the South Korean currency's appreciation. Against the yen, the won eased 0.6 percent to 9.2763. RINGGIT The ringgit turned firmer as the dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's performance against six major currencies, fell. The Malaysian currency earlier fell on worries that sliding oil prices may hurt the country's current account surplus and fiscal deficit. It is a net oil exporter. Brent crude fell more than $1, resuming its decline caused by a glut of oil in global markets. Investors were keeping an eye on how strong foreign demand would be from a government bond sale. Malaysia will sell 3.0 billion ringgit ($862.9 million) of bonds maturing on Sept. 30, 2021, the central bank said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0410 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.31 119.70 +0.33 Sing dlr 1.3156 1.3165 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 31.206 31.290 +0.27 Korean won 1104.00 1107.80 +0.34 *Baht 32.93 32.93 +0.00 Peso 44.55 44.53 -0.04 Rupiah 12339.00 12327.00 -0.10 Rupee 61.92 61.88 -0.06 Ringgit 3.4810 3.4830 +0.06 Yuan 6.1805 6.1855 +0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.31 105.28 -11.76 Sing dlr 1.3156 1.2632 -3.98 Taiwan dlr 31.206 29.950 -4.02 Korean won 1104.00 1055.40 -4.40 Baht 32.93 32.86 -0.21 Peso 44.55 44.40 -0.35 Rupiah 12339.00 12160.00 -1.45 Rupee 61.92 61.80 -0.19 Ringgit 3.4810 3.2755 -5.90 Yuan 6.1805 6.0539 -2.05 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)