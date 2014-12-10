* Won near 2-week high vs dlr; intervention caution intact
* Ringgit turns firmer, oil price worries remain
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Wednesday, helped by the yen's strength, while gains
were limited by rising risk of deflation in the world's
second-largest economy.
China's consumer inflation in November hit a five-year low,
signalling persistent weakness in the economy and raising the
prospect of more stimulus to support growth.
South Korea's won hit a near two-week high
against the dollar as the firm yen eased concerns that the
country may lose export competitiveness to Japan.
The yen advanced as global growth concerns and
political uncertainty in Greece dented risk appetite.
Its appreciation helped regional currencies reverse earlier
losses stemmed from increasing concerns over China.
"China slowdown is already priced in and some stimulus would
help Asia FX," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at
Maybank in Singapore.
"Unwinding of dollar positions from the recent risk-off
could see some retracement in dollar/Asians.
WON
The won rose as much as 0.5 percent to 1,101.8 per dollar,
its strongest since Nov. 28, tracking the yen's strength.
Traders remained cautious over possible intervention by the
foreign exchange authorities around 1,100 to stem the South
Korean currency's appreciation.
Against the yen, the won eased 0.6 percent to
9.2763.
RINGGIT
The ringgit turned firmer as the dollar index, a
gauge of the greenback's performance against six major
currencies, fell.
The Malaysian currency earlier fell on worries that sliding
oil prices may hurt the country's current account surplus and
fiscal deficit. It is a net oil exporter.
Brent crude fell more than $1, resuming its decline caused
by a glut of oil in global markets.
Investors were keeping an eye on how strong foreign demand
would be from a government bond sale.
Malaysia will sell 3.0 billion ringgit ($862.9 million) of
bonds maturing on Sept. 30, 2021, the central bank said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0410 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 119.31 119.70 +0.33
Sing dlr 1.3156 1.3165 +0.07
Taiwan dlr 31.206 31.290 +0.27
Korean won 1104.00 1107.80 +0.34
*Baht 32.93 32.93 +0.00
Peso 44.55 44.53 -0.04
Rupiah 12339.00 12327.00 -0.10
Rupee 61.92 61.88 -0.06
Ringgit 3.4810 3.4830 +0.06
Yuan 6.1805 6.1855 +0.08
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 119.31 105.28 -11.76
Sing dlr 1.3156 1.2632 -3.98
Taiwan dlr 31.206 29.950 -4.02
Korean won 1104.00 1055.40 -4.40
Baht 32.93 32.86 -0.21
Peso 44.55 44.40 -0.35
Rupiah 12339.00 12160.00 -1.45
Rupee 61.92 61.80 -0.19
Ringgit 3.4810 3.2755 -5.90
Yuan 6.1805 6.0539 -2.05
* Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)