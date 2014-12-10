(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Wednesday as the yen advanced to briefly
strengthen past 119 per dollar, prompting short-covering in
regional units despite rising risks of deflation in China.
South Korea's won outperformed regional peers to
hit a near two-week high as the firm yen eased concerns that the
country may lose export competitiveness to Japan.
The won rose as much as 0.8 percent to 1,099.1 per dollar,
its strongest since Nov. 27, on demand from local exporters and
offshore funds. The currency pared some of the gains on caution
over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities
to check its strength.
The yen advanced as global growth concerns and political
uncertainty in Greece dented risk appetite.
Malaysia's ringgit and Singapore's dollar
also gained as investors cut bearish bets with the U.S. dollar
broadly easing.
The Chinese yuan turned higher as some traders
suspected intervention by the central bank to support the
currency.
Most emerging Asian currencies earlier fell after data
showing China's consumer inflation in November hit a five-year
low, signalling persistent weakness in the world's
second-largest economy.
The slower inflation numbers stoked expectations that China
will move more aggressively to head off the risk of deflation.
Meanwhile, the Philippine peso slid in thin
trading as the country's exports in October grew at their
slowest pace in six months.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 119.11 119.70 +0.50
Sing dlr 1.3133 1.3165 +0.24
Taiwan dlr 31.250 31.290 +0.13
Korean won 1102.55 1107.80 +0.48
*Baht 32.93 32.93 +0.00
Peso 44.66 44.53 -0.29
Rupiah 12325.00 12327.00 +0.02
Rupee 62.03 61.88 -0.24
Ringgit 3.4725 3.4830 +0.30
Yuan 6.1745 6.1855 +0.18
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 119.11 105.28 -11.62
Sing dlr 1.3133 1.2632 -3.81
Taiwan dlr 31.250 29.950 -4.16
Korean won 1102.55 1055.40 -4.28
Baht 32.93 32.86 -0.21
Peso 44.66 44.40 -0.59
Rupiah 12325.00 12160.00 -1.34
Rupee 62.03 61.80 -0.37
Ringgit 3.4725 3.2755 -5.67
Yuan 6.1745 6.0539 -1.95
* Financial markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Sunil Nair)