* BOK chief says has not seen significant impact of weak yen * Yuan gains on c.bank strong midpoint * Baht rises on bond inflows, catch-up plays (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 11 Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Thursday as the dollar broadly slid with investors taking profits ahead of the year-end, while Malaysia's ringgit fell after OPEC cut its forecast for global oil demand next year. The South Korean won hit a nearly four-week high as the yen firmed to break below the 118 per dollar level. South Korean central bank governor Lee Ju-yeol said he has not seen the yen's recent weakness having a significant impact on South Korean exporters competing against Japanese rivals. China's yuan rose as the central bank set a higher official guidance rate for the fifth consecutive session. The Thai baht gained on bond inflows and catch-up plays. Local financial markets were closed on Wednesday for a holiday when most emerging Asian currencies appreciated. The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's performance against six major currencies, slid as the market reduced long positions to book profits. "Asian currencies are likely to benefit more from the dollar's retreat," said Seungji Jeon, Samsung Futures' FX analyst in Seoul. "Still, that's just profit-taking. A strong dollar trend remains intact in the medium- and long-term, so upside in Asian currencies would be limited." WON The won rose as much as 0.6 percent to 1,095.5 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 17. The South Korean currency also gained against the yen. "We do not believe that the negative impact from a weakening yen has been that big so far," Bank of Korea Governor Lee told reporters, saying non-price competitiveness has improved considerably after 2000. Lee, however, repeated potential concerns should Japanese exporters' cut prices or market aggressively. South Korea's top policy makers including Lee have been worried about the won's strength against the yen as exporters from both countries compete in overseas markets to sell major products like cars. Currency traders were unmoved by the central bank decision on Thursday to leave interest rates unchanged, as it was largely expected. RINGGIT The ringgit fell after OPEC said on Wednesday global demand for crude in 2015 is expected to fall to the lowest level in more than a decade and far below current output. The currency was the worst-performing emerging Asian currency so far this year with a 6.1 percent loss against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. Investors have been concerned that weaker oil prices may hurt Malaysia's current account surplus and fiscal deficit as the country is a net oil exporter. Some analysts and traders saw the ringgit's recent weakness as excessive, but the currency is unlikely to rebound in a short term on worries about oil prices. "We see the selloff as overdone, but do not advocate fading the move yet as sentiment towards MYR is likely to remain weak in the near-term," ANZ said in a client note. The bank revised its first quarter 2015 forecast to 3.5000 per dollar from 3.3800, while leaving the end of the next year target at 3.4500. The ringgit lost 0.2 percent to 3.4865 as of 0420 GMT. The Malaysian currency pared some losses as data showed October factory output rose 5.0 percent from a year earlier, higher than a forecast of a 4.1 percent growth in a Reuters poll. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0420 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.98 117.82 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.3097 1.3110 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 31.197 31.260 +0.20 Korean won 1097.20 1102.20 +0.46 Baht 32.80 32.93 +0.40 Peso 44.59 44.66 +0.16 Rupiah 12338.00 12335.00 -0.02 Rupee 62.14 62.02 -0.19 Ringgit 3.4865 3.4785 -0.23 Yuan 6.1711 6.1768 +0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.98 105.28 -10.77 Sing dlr 1.3097 1.2632 -3.55 Taiwan dlr 31.197 29.950 -4.00 Korean won 1097.20 1055.40 -3.81 Baht 32.80 32.86 +0.18 Peso 44.59 44.40 -0.44 Rupiah 12338.00 12160.00 -1.44 Rupee 62.14 61.80 -0.54 Ringgit 3.4865 3.2755 -6.05 Yuan 6.1711 6.0539 -1.90 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)