(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Dec 11 The Philippine peso hit a near three-month high on Thursday after Moody's Investors Service raised the country's sovereign rating, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies as the dollar broadly slid. The peso rose as much as 0.4 percent to 44.47 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 25. Moody's upgraded its rating on the Philippines by one notch to Baa2 from Baa3 with a stable outlook, citing a decline in debt burden and structural improvements in fiscal management. "It will be a reminder to the market Philippines' fundamentals stand out quite well, particularly relative to the likes of Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore. The upgrade will drive the peso's outperformance against other Southeast Asian currencies, Cavenagh added. The Philippine currency has eased 0.2 percent against the dollar so far this year, becoming the second best-performing emerging Asian currency after the Thai baht, Thomson Reuters data showed. In May, Standard & Poor's raised the Philippines' credit rating to BBB, two notches above investment grade. The South Korean won hit a nearly four-week high as central bank governor Lee Ju-yeol said he had not seen the yen's recent weakness having a significant impact on South Korean exporters competing against Japanese rivals. The won pared some of its earlier gains as the yen fell below 118 per dollar and on dollar demand from South Korean importers. Thailand's baht gained on bond inflows and catch-up plays. Local financial markets were closed on Wednesday for a holiday when most emerging Asian currencies appreciated. The Malaysian ringgit failed to ride on regional appreciation after energy cartel OPEC cut its forecast for global oil demand next year. China's yuan turned weaker as markets stayed bearish on speculation that the central bank will loosen monetary policy further. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0805 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.00 117.82 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.3107 1.3110 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 31.252 31.260 +0.03 Korean won 1098.91 1102.20 +0.30 Baht 32.82 32.93 +0.34 Peso 44.48 44.66 +0.40 Rupiah 12340.00 12335.00 -0.04 Rupee 62.28 62.02 -0.42 Ringgit 3.4825 3.4785 -0.11 Yuan 6.1816 6.1768 -0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.00 105.28 -10.78 Sing dlr 1.3107 1.2632 -3.62 Taiwan dlr 31.252 29.950 -4.17 Korean won 1098.91 1055.40 -3.96 Baht 32.82 32.86 +0.13 Peso 44.48 44.40 -0.19 Rupiah 12340.00 12160.00 -1.46 Rupee 62.28 61.80 -0.77 Ringgit 3.4825 3.2755 -5.94 Yuan 6.1816 6.0539 -2.07 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)