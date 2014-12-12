* Rupiah at 6-year low, intervention limits losses
* Philippine peso down despite Moody's rating upgrade
* Yuan dips ahead of data; c.bank fixing weak
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Indonesia's rupiah hit a
six-year low on Friday, leading losses among emerging Asian
currencies, a majority of which were on track to post another
week of declines as solid U.S. economic data lifted the dollar.
The rupiah came under further pressure from
year-end dollar demand from local companies. Its non-deliverable
forwards also slid.
The Philippine peso fell although Moody's
Investors Service upgraded the country's rating on Thursday.
The central bank was suspected of intervening to
hold back the currency, prompting investors to book profits,
traders said.
China's yuan eased on a weaker official guidance
for the first time in six sessions and ahead of retail sales and
industrial output data later in the day.
The dollar rallied broadly after U.S. consumer spending rose
last month and jobless claims fell, pointing to a strong
recovery in the world's top economy.
The yen also fell ahead of a Japan's general election
on Sunday when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to win with
a landslide margin. The victory is likely to hit the yen as it
could give Abe a stronger mandate for 'Abenomics', a programme
of money printing and debt-funded spending.
Some analysts, however, doubted how much further emerging
Asian currencies could weaken from here. Regional peers,
especially Northeast Asian units, have been under pressure from
the sliding yen.
"I would say we have to be nimble on emerging Asian FX,"
said Christopher Wong, a senior FX analyst at Maybank in
Singapore.
"Abe's win could perhaps see a knee jerk upmove in USD/JPY
on Monday, leading USD/Asia FX higher, but this could be a
short-lived, as his win might already have been priced in to
some extent."
If Abe wins by less than expected, the yen could resume a
rebound on short-covering, Wong said.
Investors are also likely to keep an eye on oil prices, and
Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week to take positions on
emerging Asian currencies, he added.
ASIA WEEKLY LOSSES
Most regional units were already set to suffer weekly
losses, led by the rupiah.
So far this week, the Indonesian currency has lost 1.2
percent against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data.
India's rupee has also slid 1.2 percent on weaker
stocks and dollar demand from oil importers.
The yuan has fallen 0.7 percent on growing speculations that
China may take more stimulus to support the world's
second-largest economy.
Sliding oil prices has seen Malaysia's ringgit
lose 0.7 percent on worries the nation's status as a net oil
exporter may hurt its current account surplus and fiscal
deficit.
The South Korean won, however, has gained 1.1
percent as the yen's rebound eased concerns that the country may
lose export competitiveness against Japan. The Singapore dollar
has risen 0.9 percent.
Thailand's baht posted a 0.3 percent gain. The
currency found support from bond inflows with debt prices up
amid expectations of a central bank rate cut.
RUPIAH
The rupiah lost as much as 0.8 percent to 12,445 per dollar,
its weakest since November 2008.
Local traders scrambled for the dollar once the rupiah fell
past 12,400.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR),
which the central bank introduced last year in an effort to
manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,432 rupiah
per dollar, the weakest since the launch.
The rupiah pared some of earlier losses as the central bank
was suspected of intervening around the session low to support
the currency, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0430 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 118.56 118.65 +0.08
Sing dlr 1.3112 1.3130 +0.14
Taiwan dlr 31.300 31.262 -0.12
Korean won 1102.30 1100.90 -0.13
Baht 32.78 32.83 +0.14
Peso 44.59 44.48 -0.25
Rupiah 12442.00 12347.00 -0.76
Rupee 62.49 62.33 -0.26
Ringgit 3.4940 3.4890 -0.14
Yuan 6.1931 6.1886 -0.07
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 118.56 105.28 -11.21
Sing dlr 1.3112 1.2632 -3.66
Taiwan dlr 31.300 29.950 -4.31
Korean won 1102.30 1055.40 -4.25
Baht 32.78 32.86 +0.24
Peso 44.59 44.40 -0.44
Rupiah 12442.00 12160.00 -2.27
Rupee 62.49 61.80 -1.10
Ringgit 3.4940 3.2755 -6.25
Yuan 6.1931 6.0539 -2.25
(Add tional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK
and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)