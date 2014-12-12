* Rupiah at 6-year low, intervention limits losses * Philippine peso down despite Moody's rating upgrade * Yuan dips ahead of data; c.bank fixing weak (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Indonesia's rupiah hit a six-year low on Friday, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies, a majority of which were on track to post another week of declines as solid U.S. economic data lifted the dollar. The rupiah came under further pressure from year-end dollar demand from local companies. Its non-deliverable forwards also slid. The Philippine peso fell although Moody's Investors Service upgraded the country's rating on Thursday. The central bank was suspected of intervening to hold back the currency, prompting investors to book profits, traders said. China's yuan eased on a weaker official guidance for the first time in six sessions and ahead of retail sales and industrial output data later in the day. The dollar rallied broadly after U.S. consumer spending rose last month and jobless claims fell, pointing to a strong recovery in the world's top economy. The yen also fell ahead of a Japan's general election on Sunday when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to win with a landslide margin. The victory is likely to hit the yen as it could give Abe a stronger mandate for 'Abenomics', a programme of money printing and debt-funded spending. Some analysts, however, doubted how much further emerging Asian currencies could weaken from here. Regional peers, especially Northeast Asian units, have been under pressure from the sliding yen. "I would say we have to be nimble on emerging Asian FX," said Christopher Wong, a senior FX analyst at Maybank in Singapore. "Abe's win could perhaps see a knee jerk upmove in USD/JPY on Monday, leading USD/Asia FX higher, but this could be a short-lived, as his win might already have been priced in to some extent." If Abe wins by less than expected, the yen could resume a rebound on short-covering, Wong said. Investors are also likely to keep an eye on oil prices, and Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week to take positions on emerging Asian currencies, he added. ASIA WEEKLY LOSSES Most regional units were already set to suffer weekly losses, led by the rupiah. So far this week, the Indonesian currency has lost 1.2 percent against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. India's rupee has also slid 1.2 percent on weaker stocks and dollar demand from oil importers. The yuan has fallen 0.7 percent on growing speculations that China may take more stimulus to support the world's second-largest economy. Sliding oil prices has seen Malaysia's ringgit lose 0.7 percent on worries the nation's status as a net oil exporter may hurt its current account surplus and fiscal deficit. The South Korean won, however, has gained 1.1 percent as the yen's rebound eased concerns that the country may lose export competitiveness against Japan. The Singapore dollar has risen 0.9 percent. Thailand's baht posted a 0.3 percent gain. The currency found support from bond inflows with debt prices up amid expectations of a central bank rate cut. RUPIAH The rupiah lost as much as 0.8 percent to 12,445 per dollar, its weakest since November 2008. Local traders scrambled for the dollar once the rupiah fell past 12,400. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which the central bank introduced last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,432 rupiah per dollar, the weakest since the launch. The rupiah pared some of earlier losses as the central bank was suspected of intervening around the session low to support the currency, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.56 118.65 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.3112 1.3130 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 31.300 31.262 -0.12 Korean won 1102.30 1100.90 -0.13 Baht 32.78 32.83 +0.14 Peso 44.59 44.48 -0.25 Rupiah 12442.00 12347.00 -0.76 Rupee 62.49 62.33 -0.26 Ringgit 3.4940 3.4890 -0.14 Yuan 6.1931 6.1886 -0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.56 105.28 -11.21 Sing dlr 1.3112 1.2632 -3.66 Taiwan dlr 31.300 29.950 -4.31 Korean won 1102.30 1055.40 -4.25 Baht 32.78 32.86 +0.24 Peso 44.59 44.40 -0.44 Rupiah 12442.00 12160.00 -2.27 Rupee 62.49 61.80 -1.10 Ringgit 3.4940 3.2755 -6.25 Yuan 6.1931 6.0539 -2.25 (Add tional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)