(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Dec 12 The Indonesian rupiah hit a six-year low on Friday, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies, most of which were on track for another week of declines as solid U.S. economic data lifted the dollar. Regional units came under pressure from further signs of fatigue in China's economy, with factory growth in November slowing more than expected and investment expansion hovering near a 13-year low. The rupiah lost 0.8 percent to 12,449 per dollar, its weakest since November 2008, on year-end dollar demand from local companies. Indonesia's central bank has firmly warned companies against holding unhedged offshore loans, its senior deputy governor said on Friday. For the week, the rupiah led losses among emerging Asian currencies, with 1.2 percent depreciation against the dollar so far, Thomson Reuters data showed. India's rupee has slid nearly 1.0 percent on lower share-prices as well as dollar demand from oil importers. The Chinese yuan has fallen 0.6 percent on growing speculation that the country's central bank and government may take more stimulus moves to support the world's second-largest economy. Sliding oil prices have caused the Malaysian ringgit , the worst performing emerging Asia currency this year, to lose 0.6 percent this week. The falls stem from worries the country's position a net oil exporter means its current account surplus will narrow and its fiscal deficit will widen. The South Korean won, however, gained 1.0 percent this week as the yen's rebound eased concerns that the country may lose export competitiveness against Japan. The Singapore dollar has risen 1.0 percent. Thailand's baht posted a 0.4 percent gain. The currency found support from bond inflows with debt prices up amid some expectations of a central bank rate cut. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0837 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.63 118.65 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.3097 1.3130 +0.25 Taiwan dlr 31.320 31.262 -0.19 Korean won 1100.87 1100.90 +0.00 Baht 32.76 32.83 +0.23 Peso 44.58 44.48 -0.22 Rupiah 12448.00 12347.00 -0.81 Rupee 62.36 62.33 -0.05 Ringgit 3.4920 3.4890 -0.09 Yuan 6.1869 6.1886 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.63 105.28 -11.26 Sing dlr 1.3097 1.2632 -3.55 Taiwan dlr 31.320 29.950 -4.37 Korean won 1100.87 1055.40 -4.13 Baht 32.76 32.86 +0.32 Peso 44.58 44.40 -0.41 Rupiah 12448.00 12160.00 -2.31 Rupee 62.36 61.80 -0.90 Ringgit 3.4920 3.2755 -6.20 Yuan 6.1869 6.0539 -2.15 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)