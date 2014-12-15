* Rupiah slides 1.6 percent, hits lowest since August 1998
* Year-end dollar demand, worsening risk sentiment dents
rupiah
* Focus also on possible rupiah selling by offshore
investors
(Adds comments, updates levels)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 The Indonesian rupiah hit a
16-year low versus the dollar on Monday, dented by year-end
corporate demand for dollars and possible position squaring in
Indonesian bonds by overseas investors.
The rupiah, like other Asian currencies, has faltered in
recent weeks as investors positioned for the U.S. Federal
Reserve to start raising interest rates next year on the back of
a gradual economic recovery in the United States.
Its fall accelerated over the past two trading sessions,
with the currency hitting a low of 12,695 versus the dollar
on Monday, its lowest level since August 1998,
according to Reuters data.
Indonesia's central bank said on Monday it is intervening in
both the bond and foreign exchange markets to stabilise prices.
The rupiah's weakness stood out on a mixed day overall for
emerging Asian currencies, with the South Korean won
and Singapore dollar, edging higher while currencies
such as the Indian rupee retreated.
Market participants said the rupiah was hit by worsening
global risk sentiment as well as year-end corporate demand for
the greenback.
"Ahead of the end of year, we are seeing some increased
onshore corporate demand for U.S. dollar, which is keeping
dollar/IDR quite bid," said Divya Devesh, FX strategist for
Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
There was also focus on possible rupiah-selling linked to
overseas investor holdings of Indonesian bonds.
"We have seen massive inflows into Indonesian bonds this
year, and there seems to be a minor selloff in bonds as well, so
people might be taking profit ahead of the year-end," said
Devesh.
Indonesia's 10-year government bonds came under pressure on
Monday, with their yields rising 11.6 basis points to 8.203
percent, on track for the biggest one-day rise in
yields since late September.
The rupiah's weakness in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs)
since around Friday suggests that overseas investors are behind
the currency's latest drop, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global
markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in
Singapore.
"There are some visible signs of currency hedging against
rupiah weakness...by overseas investors," Okagawa said.
The rupiah fell as low as 12,908 versus the dollar on
one-month NDFs, its lowest level since November
2008, according to Reuters data.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso edged lower versus the dollar but the
drop was limited, thanks to some support in the wake of its
sovereign rating upgrade last week.
Last week, the peso had touched a 2-1/2 month high versus
the dollar at 44.470. That rise came after Moody's Investors
Service upgraded its rating on the Philippines by one notch to
Baa2 on Thursday, citing a decline in its debt burden and
structural improvements in fiscal management.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0733 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 118.32 118.83 +0.43
Sing dlr 1.3114 1.3140 +0.20
Taiwan dlr 31.321 31.326 +0.02
Korean won 1098.42 1103.10 +0.43
Baht 32.78 32.78 +0.02
Peso 44.66 44.58 -0.18
Rupiah 12660.00 12455.00 -1.62
Rupee 62.70 62.28 -0.67
Ringgit 3.4950 3.4950 +0.00
Yuan 6.1876 6.1869 -0.01
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 118.32 105.28 -11.03
Sing dlr 1.3114 1.2632 -3.68
Taiwan dlr 31.321 29.950 -4.38
Korean won 1098.42 1055.40 -3.92
Baht 32.78 32.86 +0.26
Peso 44.66 44.40 -0.59
Rupiah 12660.00 12160.00 -3.95
Rupee 62.70 61.80 -1.44
Ringgit 3.4950 3.2755 -6.28
Yuan 6.1876 6.0539 -2.16
---------------------------------------
---------
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan)