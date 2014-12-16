SINGAPORE, Dec 16 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0153 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0153 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.75 117.81 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.3108 1.3130 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 31.312 31.342 +0.10 Korean won 1095.40 1099.10 +0.34 Baht 32.96 32.97 +0.03 Peso 44.82 44.67 -0.32 Rupiah 12850.00 12695.00 -1.21 Rupee 62.94 62.94 -0.00 Ringgit 3.4950 3.4965 +0.04 Yuan 6.1931 6.1912 -0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.75 105.28 -10.59 Sing dlr 1.3108 1.2632 -3.63 Taiwan dlr 31.312 29.950 -4.35 Korean won 1095.40 1055.40 -3.65 Baht 32.96 32.86 -0.30 Peso 44.82 44.40 -0.94 Rupiah 12850.00 12160.00 -5.37 Rupee 62.94 61.80 -1.81 Ringgit 3.4950 3.2755 -6.28 Yuan 6.1931 6.0539 -2.25 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)