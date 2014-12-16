* Rupiah recovers from low; market players cite intervention
* Won hits 5-week high vs dollar, helped by yen's rise
* Rupee touches 13-month low
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 The Indonesian rupiah gained
some respite after hitting a 16-year low on Tuesday, buoyed by
central bank intervention and short-covering.
The rupiah's fall had accelerated since Friday in thin
year-end trading conditions, with analysts attributing the move
to portfolio outflows from Indonesian assets and year-end
corporate demand for dollars.
The rupiah fell to as low as 12,930 versus the dollar
earlier on Tuesday, its lowest level since August 1998,
according to Reuters data.
It later strengthened to 12,670, which market participants
said was aided by central bank intervention.
Indonesia's central bank said earlier that it was in the
bond and the foreign exchange markets to smooth out volatility.
The South Korean won touched a five-week high versus the
dollar, getting a lift as the Japanese yen gained
ground.
A slide in oil prices that has triggered a bout of
volatility across asset classes has prompted investors to buy
currencies traditionally considered safe havens, such as the
yen.
The won is sensitive to moves in the yen due to the
competition between South Korea and Japan in export markets.
The Indian rupee touched a 13-month low versus the dollar
at one point, but then regained some ground due to
dollar-selling by Indian exporters.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar edged higher, helped by U.S.
dollar-selling by interbank players.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0908 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 116.60 117.81 +1.04
Sing dlr 1.3029 1.3130 +0.78
Taiwan dlr 31.291 31.342 +0.16
Korean won 1082.49 1099.10 +1.53
Baht 32.95 32.97 +0.08
Peso 44.72 44.67 -0.11
Rupiah 12670.00 12695.00 +0.20
Rupee 63.49 62.94 -0.87
Ringgit 3.4870 3.4965 +0.27
Yuan 6.1903 6.1912 +0.01
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 116.60 105.28 -9.71
Sing dlr 1.3029 1.2632 -3.05
Taiwan dlr 31.291 29.950 -4.29
Korean won 1082.49 1055.40 -2.50
Baht 32.95 32.86 -0.26
Peso 44.72 44.40 -0.73
Rupiah 12670.00 12160.00 -4.03
Rupee 63.49 61.80 -2.66
Ringgit 3.4870 3.2755 -6.07
Yuan 6.1903 6.0539 -2.20
------------------------------------------------
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)