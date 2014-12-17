SINGAPORE, Dec 17 The following table shows
rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0156 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0156 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 116.67 116.40 -0.23
Sing dlr 1.3028 1.3032 +0.03
Taiwan dlr 31.308 31.327 +0.06
Korean won 1083.70 1086.70 +0.28
Baht 32.99 32.98 -0.03
Peso 44.69 44.71 +0.04
Rupiah 12715.00 12670.00 -0.35
Rupee 63.53 63.55 +0.03
Ringgit 3.4850 3.4885 +0.10
Yuan 6.1892 6.1903 +0.02
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 116.67 105.28 -9.77
Sing dlr 1.3028 1.2632 -3.04
Taiwan dlr 31.308 29.950 -4.34
Korean won 1083.70 1055.40 -2.61
Baht 32.99 32.86 -0.39
Peso 44.69 44.40 -0.66
Rupiah 12715.00 12160.00 -4.36
Rupee 63.53 61.80 -2.72
Ringgit 3.4850 3.2755 -6.01
Yuan 6.1892 6.0539 -2.19
