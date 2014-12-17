TABLE-India cenbank accepts one repo bid for 9.05 bln rupees

April 21 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted one bid for 9.05 billion rupees ($140.06 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)