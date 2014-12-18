SINGAPORE, Dec 18 The following table shows
rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0152 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0152 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 118.70 118.65 -0.04
Sing dlr 1.3133 1.3110 -0.18
Taiwan dlr 31.387 31.357 -0.10
Korean won 1104.60 1094.90 -0.88
Baht 32.94 32.95 +0.03
Peso 44.76 44.72 -0.09
Rupiah 12540.00 12655.00 +0.92
Rupee 63.62 63.63 +0.02
Ringgit 3.4710 3.4865 +0.45
Yuan 6.2052 6.1975 -0.12
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 118.70 105.28 -11.31
Sing dlr 1.3133 1.2632 -3.81
Taiwan dlr 31.387 29.950 -4.58
Korean won 1104.60 1055.40 -4.45
Baht 32.94 32.86 -0.24
Peso 44.76 44.40 -0.80
Rupiah 12540.00 12160.00 -3.03
Rupee 63.62 61.80 -2.85
Ringgit 3.4710 3.2755 -5.63
Yuan 6.2052 6.0539 -2.44
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)