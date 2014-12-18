(Adds comments, updates levels) * Recently battered rupiah, ringgit and rupee push higher * Steadier oil prices and Russian rouble support sentiment * Rupiah also bolstered by suspected intervention By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 18 The Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit and Indian rupee all rose on Thursday as an upbeat economic assessment by U.S. Federal Reserve calmed market nerves, while oil and the Russian rouble enjoyed a rare respite from a punishing selloff. The South Korean won, however, was beaten back after the dollar rallied versus the yen and other major currencies on the Fed's signal that it was on track to raise interest rates next year. The rupiah outperformed and pulled away from a 16-year low of 12,930 set on Tuesday according to Reuters data, while the Indian rupee clawed away from a 13-month low of 63.89 touched on Wednesday. The ringgit hit a two-week high of 3.4670. It edged away from a five-year low of 3.5040 set last week, when it fell on worries that sliding oil prices would hurt Malaysia's current account and fiscal deficit. "The improvement in sentiment owes a lot to the fact that falls in oil prices and the rouble have abated," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore. "But I think this may be just a brief respite," he said, adding that it was unclear whether the weakness in oil prices was over. The slide in oil prices to five-year lows and worries about the financial markets turmoil in Russia have dampened risk appetite and weighed on emerging Asian currencies this week. INDONESIAN RUPIAH Suspected central bank intervention helped bolster the rupiah, with the currency's rise gaining added momentum due to position unwinding. Indonesia's central bank deputy governor said on Wednesday that Bank Indonesia will continue its role to "stabilise" the rupiah in foreign exchange markets and sovereign bond prices in the secondary market. The rupiah had seen its drop accelerate earlier in the week due to year-end corporate demand for dollars and worries that overseas investors were pulling money out of Indonesian bonds. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0527 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.43 118.65 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.3117 1.3110 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 31.400 31.357 -0.14 Korean won 1101.70 1094.90 -0.62 Baht 32.90 32.95 +0.14 Peso 44.71 44.72 +0.01 Rupiah 12550.00 12655.00 +0.84 Rupee 63.33 63.63 +0.47 Ringgit 3.4735 3.4865 +0.37 Yuan 6.2117 6.1975 -0.23 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.43 105.28 -11.11 Sing dlr 1.3117 1.2632 -3.70 Taiwan dlr 31.400 29.950 -4.62 Korean won 1101.70 1055.40 -4.20 Baht 32.90 32.86 -0.13 Peso 44.71 44.40 -0.70 Rupiah 12550.00 12160.00 -3.11 Rupee 63.33 61.80 -2.42 Ringgit 3.4735 3.2755 -5.70 Yuan 6.2117 6.0539 -2.54 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu in Seoul and; IFR Markets' Catherine Tan in Singapore)