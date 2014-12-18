(Updates prices. For earlier report, double click
on )
SINGAPORE, Dec 18 The Indonesian rupiah,
Malaysian ringgit and Indian rupee all rose on Thursday as an
upbeat economic assessment by the U.S. Federal Reserve calmed
market nerves.
The South Korean won, however, fell against the
dollar after the Fed signalled it was on track to raise interest
rates next year, altering a pledge to keep them near zero for a
"considerable time" in a show of confidence in the U.S. economy.
The rupiah outperformed and pulled away from
a 16-year low of 12,930 set on Tuesday, according to Reuters
data, while the Indian rupee clawed away from a
13-month low of 63.89 touched on Wednesday.
Suspected central bank intervention helped bolster the
rupiah. In addition, foreign funds were cited as
good buyers of Indonesian bonds and equities on Thursday.
Indonesia's central bank deputy governor said on Wednesday
that Bank Indonesia will continue its role to "stabilise" the
rupiah in foreign exchange markets and sovereign bond prices in
the secondary market.
The rupiah had seen its drop accelerate earlier in the week
due to year-end corporate demand for dollars and worries that
overseas investors were pulling money out of Indonesian bonds.
The ringgit hit a two-week high of 3.4605. It
edged away from a five-year low of 3.5040 set last week, when it
fell on worries that sliding oil prices would hurt Malaysia's
current account and fiscal deficit.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0937 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 118.69 118.65 -0.03
Sing dlr 1.3141 1.3110 -0.24
Taiwan dlr 31.440 31.357 -0.26
Korean won 1098.78 1094.90 -0.35
Baht 32.89 32.95 +0.20
Peso 44.74 44.72 -0.06
Rupiah 12560.00 12655.00 +0.76
Rupee 63.22 63.63 +0.64
Ringgit 3.4645 3.4865 +0.64
Yuan 6.2163 6.1975 -0.30
Change so far in
2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 118.69 105.28 -11.30
Sing dlr 1.3141 1.2632 -3.87
Taiwan dlr 31.440 29.950 -4.74
Korean won 1098.78 1055.40 -3.95
Baht 32.89 32.86 -0.08
Peso 44.74 44.40 -0.77
Rupiah 12560.00 12160.00 -3.18
Rupee 63.22 61.80 -2.25
Ringgit 3.4645 3.2755 -5.46
Yuan 6.2163 6.0539 -2.61
------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan in
Singapore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)