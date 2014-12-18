(Updates prices. For earlier report, double click on ) SINGAPORE, Dec 18 The Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit and Indian rupee all rose on Thursday as an upbeat economic assessment by the U.S. Federal Reserve calmed market nerves. The South Korean won, however, fell against the dollar after the Fed signalled it was on track to raise interest rates next year, altering a pledge to keep them near zero for a "considerable time" in a show of confidence in the U.S. economy. The rupiah outperformed and pulled away from a 16-year low of 12,930 set on Tuesday, according to Reuters data, while the Indian rupee clawed away from a 13-month low of 63.89 touched on Wednesday. Suspected central bank intervention helped bolster the rupiah. In addition, foreign funds were cited as good buyers of Indonesian bonds and equities on Thursday. Indonesia's central bank deputy governor said on Wednesday that Bank Indonesia will continue its role to "stabilise" the rupiah in foreign exchange markets and sovereign bond prices in the secondary market. The rupiah had seen its drop accelerate earlier in the week due to year-end corporate demand for dollars and worries that overseas investors were pulling money out of Indonesian bonds. The ringgit hit a two-week high of 3.4605. It edged away from a five-year low of 3.5040 set last week, when it fell on worries that sliding oil prices would hurt Malaysia's current account and fiscal deficit. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0937 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.69 118.65 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.3141 1.3110 -0.24 Taiwan dlr 31.440 31.357 -0.26 Korean won 1098.78 1094.90 -0.35 Baht 32.89 32.95 +0.20 Peso 44.74 44.72 -0.06 Rupiah 12560.00 12655.00 +0.76 Rupee 63.22 63.63 +0.64 Ringgit 3.4645 3.4865 +0.64 Yuan 6.2163 6.1975 -0.30 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.69 105.28 -11.30 Sing dlr 1.3141 1.2632 -3.87 Taiwan dlr 31.440 29.950 -4.74 Korean won 1098.78 1055.40 -3.95 Baht 32.89 32.86 -0.08 Peso 44.74 44.40 -0.77 Rupiah 12560.00 12160.00 -3.18 Rupee 63.22 61.80 -2.25 Ringgit 3.4645 3.2755 -5.46 Yuan 6.2163 6.0539 -2.61 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan in Singapore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)