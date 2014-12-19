SINGAPORE, Dec 19 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0149 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.88 118.84 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.3138 1.3137 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.452 31.450 -0.01 Korean won 1101.20 1101.50 +0.03 Baht 32.85 32.89 +0.12 Peso 44.76 44.74 -0.04 Rupiah 12490.00 12560.00 +0.56 Rupee 63.11 63.13 +0.03 Ringgit 3.4740 3.4635 -0.30 Yuan 6.2240 6.2163 -0.12 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.88 105.28 -11.44 Sing dlr 1.3138 1.2632 -3.85 Taiwan dlr 31.452 29.950 -4.78 Korean won 1101.20 1055.40 -4.16 Baht 32.85 32.86 +0.03 Peso 44.76 44.40 -0.82 Rupiah 12490.00 12160.00 -2.64 Rupee 63.11 61.80 -2.08 Ringgit 3.4740 3.2755 -5.71 Yuan 6.2240 6.0539 -2.73 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)