SINGAPORE, Dec 23 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0151 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.10 120.05 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.3188 1.3185 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 31.638 31.586 -0.16 Korean won 1097.70 1096.20 -0.14 Baht 32.90 32.88 -0.06 Peso 44.54 44.62 +0.19 Rupiah 12455.00 12438.00 -0.14 Rupee 63.24 63.26 +0.02 Ringgit 3.4960 3.4870 -0.26 Yuan 6.2270 6.2216 -0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.10 105.28 -12.34 Sing dlr 1.3188 1.2632 -4.22 Taiwan dlr 31.638 29.950 -5.34 Korean won 1097.70 1055.40 -3.85 Baht 32.90 32.86 -0.12 Peso 44.54 44.40 -0.31 Rupiah 12455.00 12160.00 -2.37 Rupee 63.24 61.80 -2.28 Ringgit 3.4960 3.2755 -6.31 Yuan 6.2270 6.0539 -2.78 ------------------------------- ----------------- (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)