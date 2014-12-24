SINGAPORE, Dec 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0224 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Philippine financial markets are closed on Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, for the Christmas holidays. Change on the day at 0224 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.34 120.70 +0.30 Sing dlr 1.3231 1.3252 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 31.874 31.765 -0.34 Korean won 1103.60 1102.70 -0.08 Baht 32.86 32.89 +0.09 Peso 44.68 44.68 +0.00 Rupiah 12463.00 12445.00 -0.14 Rupee 63.28 63.29 +0.02 Ringgit 3.4940 3.4960 +0.06 Yuan 6.2290 6.2260 -0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.34 105.28 -12.52 Sing dlr 1.3231 1.2632 -4.53 Taiwan dlr 31.874 29.950 -6.04 Korean won 1103.60 1055.40 -4.37 Baht 32.86 32.86 +0.00 Peso 44.68 44.40 -0.64 Rupiah 12463.00 12160.00 -2.43 Rupee 63.28 61.80 -2.34 Ringgit 3.4940 3.2755 -6.25 Yuan 6.2290 6.0539 -2.81 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)