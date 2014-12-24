BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
SINGAPORE Dec 24 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Thursday as most Southeast Asian financial markets are closed that day for Christmas.
Reuters will resume coverage of emerging Asian currencies on Friday.
For the latest on emerging currency markets, please double-click
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M