(Updates prices. For earlier report, double click on ) SINGAPORE, Dec 24 The Chinese yuan touched a six-month low and the Taiwan dollar hit a four-year trough on Wednesday, as the dollar enjoyed broad demand after data showed the U.S. economy in much sturdier shape than earlier thought. The Taiwan dollar fell to 31.894 on the greenback at one point, its lowest level since September 2010, pressured by U.S. dollar buying by Taiwanese importers as well as foreigners. Market participants said they were now wary of intervention from Taiwan's central bank to prevent the Taiwan dollar from falling too rapidly. The Chinese yuan touched a low of 6.2325 per dollar , its weakest level since late June. The yuan later reversed its losses and edged higher. Although Asian currencies were mostly steady to lower versus the U.S. dollar, the Singapore dollar held firm after profit-seeking traders trimmed bearish bets on the city-state's currency against the Malaysian ringgit. The Singapore dollar edged away from a four-year low of 1.3258 versus the U.S. dollar set on Tuesday. Revised data on Tuesday showed that the U.S. economy grew at a 5.0 percent clip in the third quarter, its quickest pace in 11 years, prompting markets to bring forward the timing of a likely hike in U.S. interest rates and giving a lift to the dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0810 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.43 120.70 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.3236 1.3252 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 31.785 31.765 -0.06 Korean won 1100.74 1102.70 +0.18 Baht 32.88 32.89 +0.04 Peso 44.68 44.68 +0.00 Rupiah 12468.00 12445.00 -0.18 Rupee 63.50 63.29 -0.32 Ringgit 3.4960 3.4960 +0.00 Yuan 6.2180 6.2260 +0.13 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.43 105.28 -12.58 Sing dlr 1.3236 1.2632 -4.56 Taiwan dlr 31.785 29.950 -5.77 Korean won 1100.74 1055.40 -4.12 Baht 32.88 32.86 -0.05 Peso 44.68 44.40 -0.64 Rupiah 12468.00 12160.00 -2.47 Rupee 63.50 61.80 -2.67 Ringgit 3.4960 3.2755 -6.31 Yuan 6.2180 6.0539 -2.64 ------------------------------------------------ *Philippine financial markets are closed Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, for the Christmas holidays. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano, Emily Chan in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)