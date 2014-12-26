SINGAPORE, Dec 26 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0156 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0156 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous close Pct Move Japan yen 120.25 120.10 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.3221 1.3226 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 31.684 31.753 +0.22 Korean won 1099.50 1102.60 +0.28 Baht 32.88 32.89 +0.05 Peso 44.68 44.68 +0.00 Rupiah 12465.00 12465.00 +0.00 Rupee 63.52 63.52 +0.01 Ringgit 3.4810 3.4965 +0.45 Yuan 6.2072 6.1976 -0.15 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.25 105.28 -12.45 Sing dlr 1.3221 1.2632 -4.46 Taiwan dlr 31.684 29.950 -5.47 Korean won 1099.50 1055.40 -4.01 Baht 32.88 32.86 -0.05 Peso 44.68 44.40 -0.64 Rupiah 12465.00 12160.00 -2.45 Rupee 63.52 61.80 -2.70 Ringgit 3.4810 3.2755 -5.90 Yuan 6.2072 6.0539 -2.47 ------------------------------------------------ Financial markets in Indonesia and the Philippines are closed on Friday for public holidays. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)