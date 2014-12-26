* Won rises, helped by profit-taking on bullish dollar bets * Selling interest in Sing dollar helps support ringgit * Muted reaction to weak Singapore Nov industrial output By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 26 Emerging Asian currencies were mostly steady to firmer on Friday as the dollar took a breather from its recent rally, with the South Korean won edging higher on year-end position squaring. The won rose as investors booked profits from their bullish bets on the dollar ahead of the year-end, with additional support coming from foreign fund inflows into South Korean equities and won-buying by local exporters. The Malaysian ringgit clawed higher, supported by selling interest in the Singapore dollar against the ringgit. The Singapore dollar touched its lowest level in nearly three weeks versus the ringgit at 2.6315 earlier on Friday, according to Reuters data. The Singapore dollar later came off its low and last stood at 2.6365 versus the ringgit. The Taiwan dollar inched higher and pulled away from a four-year low of 31.894 to the U.S. dollar set on Wednesday. Earlier this week, the Taiwan dollar came under pressure due to U.S. dollar buying by local importers and the greenback's broad boost after revised data showed the U.S. economy grew at its quickest pace in 11 years in the third quarter. That prompted markets to bring forward the timing of a likely hike in U.S. interest rates. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar showed limited reaction after data showed the city-state's industrial production fell 2.8 percent in November from a year earlier, much below the median market forecast of a 1.2 percent expansion. The weak reading on November manufacturing output came ahead of the government's advance estimate of fourth-quarter gross domestic product, which the Ministry of Trade and Industry said will be announced on Jan. 2 along with whole-year GDP growth. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0538 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.22 120.10 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.3220 1.3226 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 31.715 31.753 +0.12 Korean won 1099.40 1102.60 +0.29 Baht 32.90 32.89 -0.02 Peso 44.68 44.68 +0.00 Rupiah 12465.00 12465.00 +0.00 Rupee 63.62 63.52 -0.16 Ringgit 3.4860 3.4965 +0.30 Yuan 6.2092 6.1976 -0.19 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.22 105.28 -12.43 Sing dlr 1.3220 1.2632 -4.45 Taiwan dlr 31.715 29.950 -5.57 Korean won 1099.40 1055.40 -4.00 Baht 32.90 32.86 -0.11 Peso 44.68 44.40 -0.64 Rupiah 12465.00 12160.00 -2.45 Rupee 63.62 61.80 -2.86 Ringgit 3.4860 3.2755 -6.04 Yuan 6.2092 6.0539 -2.50 ----------------------------------------------- Financial markets in Indonesia and the Philippines were closed on Friday for public holidays. (Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)