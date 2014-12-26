(Updates prices. For previous report, double click on ) SINGAPORE, Dec 26 Some Asian currencies such as the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit edged up versus the dollar on Friday, with the won getting a boost due to dollar selling by local exporters. The ringgit inched higher, supported by selling interest in the Singapore dollar against it. The Singapore dollar touched its lowest level in nearly three weeks versus the ringgit at 2.6315 earlier on Friday, according to Reuters data. It later came off its low and last stood at 2.6365 versus the ringgit. The currency showed limited reaction after data showed the city-state's industrial production fell 2.8 percent in November from a year earlier, much below the median market forecast of a 1.2 percent expansion. The weak reading on November manufacturing output came ahead of the government's advance estimate of fourth-quarter gross domestic product, which the Ministry of Trade and Industry said will be announced on Jan. 2 along with whole-year GDP growth. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0732 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous close Pct Move Japan yen 120.22 120.10 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.3220 1.3226 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 31.731 31.753 +0.07 Korean won 1097.65 1102.60 +0.45 Baht 32.92 32.89 -0.10 Peso 44.68 44.68 +0.00 Rupiah 12465.00 12465.00 +0.00 Rupee 63.64 63.52 -0.19 Ringgit 3.4860 3.4965 +0.30 Yuan 6.2117 6.1976 -0.23 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.22 105.28 -12.43 Sing dlr 1.3220 1.2632 -4.45 Taiwan dlr 31.731 29.950 -5.61 Korean won 1097.65 1055.40 -3.85 Baht 32.92 32.86 -0.19 Peso 44.68 44.40 -0.64 Rupiah 12465.00 12160.00 -2.45 Rupee 63.64 61.80 -2.89 Ringgit 3.4860 3.2755 -6.04 Yuan 6.2117 6.0539 -2.54 Financial markets in Indonesia and the Philippines were closed on Friday for public holidays. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano, Joonhee Yu in SEOUL, and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)