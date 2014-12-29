Dec 29 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.54 120.30 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.3224 1.3237 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 31.740 31.750 +0.03 Korean won 1098.90 1098.70 -0.02 Baht 32.89 32.94 +0.15 Peso 44.73 44.68 -0.11 Rupiah 12430.00 12465.00 +0.28 Rupee 63.56 63.56 0.00 Ringgit 3.4935 3.4905 -0.09 Yuan 6.2146 6.2129 -0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.54 105.28 -12.66 Sing dlr 1.3224 1.2632 -4.48 Taiwan dlr 31.740 29.950 -5.64 Korean won 1098.90 1055.40 -3.96 Baht 32.89 32.86 -0.09 Peso 44.73 44.40 -0.75 Rupiah 12430.00 12160.00 -2.17 Rupee 63.56 61.80 -2.77 Ringgit 3.4935 3.2755 -6.24 Yuan 6.2146 6.0539 -2.59 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)