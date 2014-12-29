(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SEOUL, Dec 29 Indonesia's rupiah rose to its strongest level in more than two weeks on Monday on speculation the central bank may intervene further to support it. The Chinese yuan, however, fell as the People's Bank of China fixed its midpoint weaker. The rupiah appreciated as much as 0.6 percent to 12,390 per dollar, its strongest since Dec. 12. The South Korean won and the Thai baht gained on bids from local exporters for year-end settlements. The Singapore dollar edged up on demand against the neighbouring Malaysian ringgit, which looks set to be emerging Asia's worst performing currency of 2014, with a loss so far of 6.3 percent. Trading was subdued across Asia ahead of the New Year's holiday and as many investors have already closed out their positions for the year. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.32 120.30 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.3225 1.3237 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 31.748 31.750 +0.01 Korean won 1097.31 1098.70 +0.13 Baht 32.90 32.94 +0.12 Peso 44.71 44.68 -0.07 Rupiah 12430.00 12465.00 +0.28 Rupee 63.67 63.56 -0.17 Ringgit 3.4960 3.4905 -0.16 Yuan 6.2240 6.2129 -0.18 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.32 105.28 -12.50 Sing dlr 1.3225 1.2632 -4.48 Taiwan dlr 31.748 29.950 -5.66 Korean won 1097.31 1055.40 -3.82 Baht 32.90 32.86 -0.12 Peso 44.71 44.40 -0.70 Rupiah 12430.00 12160.00 -2.17 Rupee 63.67 61.80 -2.93 Ringgit 3.4960 3.2755 -6.31 Yuan 6.2240 6.0539 -2.73 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by)