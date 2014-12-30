Dec 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.54 120.65 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.3232 1.3240 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.739 31.761 +0.07 Korean won 1099.10 1097.80 -0.12 Baht 32.96 32.97 +0.03 *Peso 44.72 44.72 0.00 Rupiah 12430.00 12442.00 +0.10 Rupee 63.67 63.67 0.00 Ringgit 3.5000 3.4970 -0.09 Yuan 6.2353 6.2218 -0.22 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.54 105.28 -12.66 Sing dlr 1.3232 1.2632 -4.53 Taiwan dlr 31.739 29.950 -5.64 Korean won 1099.10 1055.40 -3.98 Baht 32.96 32.86 -0.30 Peso 44.72 44.40 -0.73 Rupiah 12430.00 12160.00 -2.17 Rupee 63.67 61.80 -2.94 Ringgit 3.5000 3.2755 -6.41 Yuan 6.2353 6.0539 -2.91 * Philippine financial markets will be closed from Dec. 30 through Jan. 2 for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)