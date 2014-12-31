Dec 31 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0137 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 119.45 119.48 +0.03
Sing dlr 1.3207 1.3216 +0.07
Taiwan dlr 31.663 31.766 +0.33
*Korean won 1099.30 1099.30 0.00
*Baht 32.87 32.90 +0.08
*Peso 44.72 44.72 0.00
*Rupiah 12430.00 12445.00 +0.12
Rupee 63.39 63.39 0.00
Ringgit 3.4930 3.4985 +0.16
Yuan 6.2005 6.2020 +0.02
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 119.45 105.28 -11.87
Sing dlr 1.3207 1.2632 -4.35
Taiwan dlr 31.663 29.950 -5.41
Korean won 1099.30 1055.40 -3.99
Baht 32.87 32.86 -0.04
Peso 44.72 44.40 -0.73
Rupiah 12430.00 12160.00 -2.17
Rupee 63.39 61.80 -2.51
Ringgit 3.4930 3.2755 -6.23
Yuan 6.2005 6.0539 -2.36
* Financial markets in Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea and
Thailand are closed for holidays.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)