Dec 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.45 119.48 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.3207 1.3216 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 31.663 31.766 +0.33 *Korean won 1099.30 1099.30 0.00 *Baht 32.87 32.90 +0.08 *Peso 44.72 44.72 0.00 *Rupiah 12430.00 12445.00 +0.12 Rupee 63.39 63.39 0.00 Ringgit 3.4930 3.4985 +0.16 Yuan 6.2005 6.2020 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.45 105.28 -11.87 Sing dlr 1.3207 1.2632 -4.35 Taiwan dlr 31.663 29.950 -5.41 Korean won 1099.30 1055.40 -3.99 Baht 32.87 32.86 -0.04 Peso 44.72 44.40 -0.73 Rupiah 12430.00 12160.00 -2.17 Rupee 63.39 61.80 -2.51 Ringgit 3.4930 3.2755 -6.23 Yuan 6.2005 6.0539 -2.36 * Financial markets in Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea and Thailand are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)