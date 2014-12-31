* Ringgit down 6.3 pct in 2014 on sliding oil prices
* Won, Taiwan dollar fall on yen worries
* Baht is 2014 pest performing Asia FX
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SEOUL, Dec 31 Emerging Asian currencies fell in
2014, led by the Malaysian ringgit, and regional units are
expected to stay under pressure in the new year due to
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates
and China's economy will stay sluggish.
Regional currencies on Wednesday rose as the yen
extended gains with investors taking profits ahead of the
year-end.
The daily gains were not enough to prompt hopes of rebounds
in emerging Asian currencies in 2015 as a solid U.S. economy is
likely to drive the Fed to raise interest rates.
China's economy continues to slow down. Activity in the
country's factory sector shrank for the first time in seven
months in December, according to a private survey.
"Asian currencies are seen weakening further next year,
given possibilities of U.S. rate hikes," said Jeong My-young,
Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul.
"Southeast Asian units may suffer more as they are more
sensitive to the Chinese economy and oil prices, while Northeast
Asia peers may find some support from the U.S. recovery," Jeong
added.
The dollar was on course to end 2014 with a 12 percent gain
against a basket of major currencies, its largest advance since
2005.
The greenback is seen strengthening further as a U.S. rate
hike will boost its appeal when the Bank of Japan and the
European Central Bank are easing monetary policies.
OIL HURTS RINGGIT
The ringgit was set to be the worst performing
emerging Asian currencies of 2014 with a 6.3 percent loss
against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
GRAPHIC on Asia-Pacific currencies performance
link.reuters.com/geh73w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
As Malaysia is a net oil exporter, plunging prices slapped
the ringgit on concerns they will hurt the country's current
account and widen its fiscal deficit. Oil prices fell to 5-1/2
year lows .
"I reckon the ringgit will weaken slower only if oil prices
move back to $75-85," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in
Kuala Lumpur. On Wednesday, both Brent and U.S. crude stayed
well below $60 per barrel.
Northeast Asian currencies - South Korea's won
and Taiwan's dollar - fell on worries that a sliding
yen may hurt export competitiveness.
This year, the Taiwan dollar has fallen 5.2
percent, which would be its biggest annual loss since 2001.
The won ended this year with a near 4 percent depreciation,
the largest annual slide since the 2008 global financial crisis.
South Korea's foreign exchange authorities have been spotted
intervening to check the won's strength against the yen
. The won rose to its strongest since 2008 against the
Japanese currency.
The Singapore dollar has lost 4.4 percent this year
on slowing economic growth and inflation.
China's yuan has slid 2.4 percent to see its
first meaningful annual depreciation since the landmark
revaluation in 2005, due to the slowdown hitting the world's
second-largest economy.
The Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah
, the worst performing emerging Asian currencies in
2013, both have eased more than 2 percent this year. Those
currencies fell less than most regional peers on hopes of
economic reforms by their new governments.
Thailand's baht was the best performing Asian unit
of 2014, with only fractional change, as inflows were attracted
after the army seized power in May to end months of political
turmoil.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0445 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 119.42 119.48 +0.05
Sing dlr 1.3208 1.3216 +0.06
Taiwan dlr 31.586 31.766 +0.57
Korean won 1091.00 1099.30 +0.76
Baht 32.87 32.90 +0.08
Peso 44.72 44.72 +0.00
Rupiah 12430.00 12445.00 +0.12
Rupee 63.38 63.39 +0.02
Ringgit 3.4940 3.4985 +0.13
Yuan 6.1995 6.2020 +0.04
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 119.42 105.28 -11.84
Sing dlr 1.3208 1.2632 -4.36
Taiwan dlr 31.586 29.950 -5.18
Korean won 1091.00 1055.40 -3.26
Baht 32.87 32.86 -0.04
Peso 44.72 44.40 -0.73
Rupiah 12430.00 12160.00 -2.17
Rupee 63.38 61.80 -2.49
Ringgit 3.4940 3.2755 -6.25
Yuan 6.1995 6.0539 -2.35
* Financial markets in Philippines, South Korea and
Thailand are closed for holidays.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)