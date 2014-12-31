(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SEOUL, Dec 31 Emerging Asian currencies slid in
2014, led by the Malaysian ringgit, and are expected to remain
under pressure next year on expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve will hike interest rates and China's economy will remain
sluggish.
U.S. dollar strength was a key factor in emerging currency
weakness, but other global and regional trends also added to the
downward pressure.
The ringgit was the worst performer in the region
for the year, shedding 6.3 percent against the dollar, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
As Malaysia is a net oil exporter, plunging crude prices
raised concerns that they will hurt the country's current
account and widen its fiscal deficit.
Northeast Asian currencies - the South Korean won
and the Taiwan dollar - also fell on worries that a
sliding yen may hurt export competitiveness.
The Taiwan dollar depreciated 5.6 percent this year, its
biggest annual loss since 2001. The won lost nearly 4 percent,
its largest annual slide since the 2008 global financial crisis.
The Singapore dollar has slid 4.4 percent this year
on slowing economic growth.
China's yuan lost 2.4 percent, its first big
annual depreciation since its landmark revaluation in 2005, due
to the slowdown hitting the world's second-largest economy.
The Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah
, the worst performing emerging Asian currencies in
2013, both eased around 2 percent this year. Those losses were
relatively smaller than others on hopes of economic reforms by
their new governments.
Thailand's baht was the best performing Asian unit
of 2014, with only a fractional change, as foreign capital
returned to the country after the army seized power in May to
end months of political turmoil.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 119.61 119.48 -0.11
Sing dlr 1.3218 1.3216 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 31.718 31.766 +0.15
Korean won 1099.30 1099.30 0.00
Baht 32.87 32.90 +0.08
Peso 44.72 44.72 0.00
Rupiah 12400.00 12445.00 +0.36
Rupee 63.24 63.39 +0.24
Ringgit 3.4950 3.4985 +0.10
Yuan 6.2006 6.2020 +0.02
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 119.61 105.28 -11.98
Sing dlr 1.3218 1.2632 -4.43
Taiwan dlr 31.718 29.950 -5.57
Korean won 1099.30 1055.40 -3.99
Baht 32.87 32.86 -0.04
Peso 44.72 44.40 -0.73
Rupiah 12400.00 12160.00 -1.94
Rupee 63.24 61.80 -2.28
Ringgit 3.4950 3.2755 -6.28
Yuan 6.2006 6.0539 -2.37
* Financial markets in Philippines, South Korea and Thailand
are closed for holidays.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)