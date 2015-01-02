Jan 2 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0105 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0105 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.08 119.66 -0.35 Sing dlr 1.3258 1.3239 -0.14 *Taiwan dlr 31.718 31.718 0.00 Korean won 1099.30 1099.30 +0.00 *Baht 32.87 32.90 +0.08 *Peso 44.72 44.72 0.00 Rupiah 12400.00 12380.00 -0.16 Rupee 63.35 63.35 0.00 Ringgit 3.5060 3.4965 -0.27 *Yuan 6.2040 6.2040 0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.08 119.66 -0.35 Sing dlr 1.3258 1.3260 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 31.718 31.718 0.00 Korean won 1099.30 1099.30 +0.00 Baht 32.87 32.90 +0.08 Peso 44.72 44.72 +0.00 Rupiah 12400.00 12380.00 -0.16 Rupee 63.35 63.03 -0.51 Ringgit 3.5060 3.4965 -0.27 Yuan 6.2040 6.2040 +0.00 * Financial markets in China, Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)