* Indonesia cuts govt fuel costs more than 90 pct * Weak Indonesian econ data, strong dollar hurt rupiah * Singapore dlr hits 4-1/2-year low on disappointing growth (Adds text, updates) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Jan 2 Emerging Asian currencies resumed a depreciation trend early in 2015 as the dollar hit a near nine-year high against a basket of major currencies, helped by the easier monetary policies of other central banks. The Indonesian rupiah slipped a two-week low as the government's decision to cut its 2015 fuel subsidy costs failed to cheer investors on the dollar's strength and amid a slowing domestic economy. The Singapore dollar fell to a near 4-1/2-year low after the city-state's economic growth in the fourth quarter was far worse than expectations. South Korea's won slid as a weaker yen increased risk of intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. "It is hard to find any reason to sell the dollar," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "China's data is also sluggish, so there is no factor to add long Asia positions in advance," added Jeong, referring to data showing China's factory activity sputtered in December. Last year, emerging Asian currencies fell on expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes in 2015 with a solid economy. By contrast, China's economy kept slowing, darkening the outlook for exports of other Asian countries. Malaysia's ringgit was the worst performing emerging Asian currency in 2014 on sliding oil prices, while a weaker yen hurt Northeast Asian units -- the won and the Taiwan dollar. RUPIAH The rupiah lost 0.9 percent to 12,495 per dollar, its weakest since Dec. 19, as its overall weakness in non-deliverable forwards prompted investors to cover short positions in the dollar. Investors sold the currency even though Indonesia reduced its fuel costs by nearly 95 percent to as little as 1 percent of total expenditures, as it ditched gasoline subsidies in one of the biggest reforms to the country's energy subsidies in decades. Traders expected dollar demand from local companies to increase for hedging offshore loans. The central bank has stipulated that private companies should hedge 20 percent of their dollar needs from Jan. 1 to repay offshore loans six months prior to maturity. Indonesia posted an unexpected trade deficit of $0.42 billion in November with exports down much more than expected. The country's manufacturing activity contracted for the third straight month in December, falling to its weakest level since early 2011 due to declining output and export orders, the HSBC Markit purchasing managers' index survey showed. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar fell 0.2 percent to 1.3271 per U.S. dollar, its weakest since September 2010. Singapore's economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter as the manufacturing sector contracted in the face of erratic global demand, raising concerns about how much momentum it will carry into 2015. "While we continue to expect a modest acceleration in 2015, the recent easing in inflationary pressures could create room for a looser policy stance from the MAS, should downside risks to growth and inflation materialise," said Wai Ho Leong, senior regional economist at Barclays in a client note, referring to the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Most economists still expect the central bank to stick to its tight monetary policy stance at its next policy meeting in April. But there is a minority view that the MAS will ease the policy in April as sliding oil prices bring disinflationary pressures and growth remains sluggish. WON The won eased as the yen slid back to the level of 120 per dollar. Traders grew more cautious over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to check the won's strength to the Japanese currency. South Korea's companies compete against Japan's rivals in overseas markets for various products such as cars. Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp aim to lift global vehicle sales by 2.5 percent in 2015, as capacity constraints and a weak market recovery set up the South Korean pair for their slowest expansion in 12 years. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0356 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.29 119.66 -0.53 Sing dlr 1.3262 1.3239 -0.17 *Taiwan dlr 31.718 31.718 0.00 Korean won 1100.57 1099.30 -0.12 *Baht 32.87 32.90 +0.08 *Peso 44.72 44.72 0.00 Rupiah 12490.00 12380.00 -0.88 Rupee 63.43 63.35 -0.13 Ringgit 3.5090 3.4965 -0.36 *Yuan 6.2040 6.2040 0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.29 119.66 -0.53 Sing dlr 1.3262 1.3260 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 31.718 31.718 0.00 Korean won 1100.57 1099.30 -0.12 Baht 32.87 32.90 +0.08 Peso 44.72 44.72 +0.00 Rupiah 12490.00 12380.00 -0.88 Rupee 63.43 63.03 -0.63 Ringgit 3.5090 3.4965 -0.36 Yuan 6.2040 6.2040 +0.00 * Financial markets in China, Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand are closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)