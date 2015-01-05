Jan 5 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0216 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.31 120.49 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.3334 1.3308 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 31.891 31.718 -0.54 Korean won 1109.50 1099.30 -0.92 Baht 33.00 32.87 -0.38 Peso 44.96 44.82 -0.30 Rupiah 12590.00 12535.00 -0.44 Rupee 63.29 63.29 -0.00 Ringgit 3.5295 3.5150 -0.41 Yuan 6.2185 6.2040 -0.23 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.31 119.66 -0.54 Sing dlr 1.3334 1.3260 -0.55 Taiwan dlr 31.891 31.718 -0.54 Korean won 1109.50 1099.30 -0.92 Baht 33.00 32.90 -0.30 Peso 44.96 44.72 -0.52 Rupiah 12590.00 12380.00 -1.67 Rupee 63.29 63.03 -0.40 Ringgit 3.5295 3.4965 -0.93 Yuan 6.2185 6.2040 -0.23 (Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)