SINGAPORE, Jan 5 The Indonesian rupiah and
Malaysian ringgit lost the most against the U.S. dollar on
Monday as some of Asian markets traded for the first time in the
new year, reacting to falling oil prices, a weakening euro and a
broad aversion to risky trades.
The euro fell to a nine-year low against the dollar, pushed
down by rising speculation among market participants that the
European Central Bank will soon adopt quantitative monetary
easing, possibly as early as at a January policy review.
A further fall in oil prices added to the selling pressure
on the euro, while also propping up the dollar against commodity
exporter currencies such as the Aussie dollar. U.S. crude
and Brent futures dropped to fresh 5-1/2-year lows on Monday as
worries about a surplus of global supplies amid weak demand
continued to drag on oil markets.
The rupiah lost more than a percent, succumbing not just to
the broad dollar rally but also to inflation data showing the
cut in fuel subsidies late last year, while positive for the
country's budget, was having an impact on consumer prices.
Markets in China, Taiwan and a few other centres opened for
the first time in 2015 on Monday, forcing those currencies to
catch up with the U.S. dollar's rally in last week's trades.
"In Asia, U.S. dollar strength is not being questioned, but
that still leaves scope to differentiate," Vishnu Varathan, a
strategist with Mizuho Bank, said in a note.
"Sustained oil price weakness suggests that the ringgit may
be at the bottom of the stack while rupee and baht could gain
given oil import reliance."
The ringgit, Asia's weakest currency in 2014, was
down 0.7 percent on Monday.
KOREAN WON
The won fell 0.3 percent, moving alongside a drop in
South Korean shares to a 2-1/2 week intraday low, in line with
some of the regional stock markets as signs of slowing global
factory activity crimped risk appetite.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
to its lowest level since Dec. 18 in intra-day trade. The risk
aversion prompted heavy foreign selling as offshore investors
sold a net 100.5 billion won ($90.69 million) worth of shares on
the main bourse.
YUAN
China's yuan edged down against the dollar after
the central bank set the weakest official midpoint in nearly a
month to reflect strength in the global dollar index.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) fixed the midpoint at
6.1248 per dollar, down 0.09 percent from the previous trading
day on Dec. 31. It was the weakest level since Dec. 8.
Spot yuan changed hands at 6.2204 near midday,
down 0.26 percent from last Wednesday's close at 6.2040. The
Chinese currency lost 2.4 percent in 2014, its first significant
annual loss since its landmark revaluation in 2005.
China's foreign exchange market was closed Jan. 1-2 for the
New Year holiday and resumed trading on Jan. 5.
The spot rate is currently allowed to trade 2 percent above
or below the midpoint.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0510 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.54 120.49 -0.04
Sing dlr 1.3364 1.3308 -0.42
Taiwan dlr 32.001 31.718 -0.88
Korean won 1109.30 1105.92 -0.30
Baht 33.02 32.87 -0.43
Peso 44.98 44.82 -0.36
Rupiah 12666.00 12535.00 -1.03
Rupee 63.37 63.29 -0.13
Ringgit 3.5400 3.5150 -0.71
Yuan 6.2205 6.2040 -0.27
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.54 119.66 -0.73
Sing dlr 1.3364 1.3260 -0.78
Taiwan dlr 32.001 31.718 -0.88
Korean won 1109.30 1099.30 -0.90
Baht 33.02 32.90 -0.35
Peso 44.98 44.72 -0.58
Rupiah 12666.00 12380.00 -2.26
Rupee 63.37 63.03 -0.53
Ringgit 3.5400 3.4965 -1.23
Yuan 6.2205 6.2040 -0.27
