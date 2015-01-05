(Updates levels) SINGAPORE, Jan 5 The Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian ringgit lost the most against the U.S. dollar on Monday as Asian markets reacted afresh to falling oil prices, a weakening euro and a broad aversion to risky trades, with some markets such as China's trading for the first time in the new year. The euro fell to a nine-year low against the dollar, pushed down by rising speculation among market participants that the European Central Bank will soon adopt quantitative monetary easing, possibly as early as at a January policy review. A further fall in oil prices added to the selling pressure on the euro, while also propping up the dollar against commodity exporter currencies such as the Aussie dollar. U.S. crude and Brent futures dropped to fresh 5-1/2-year lows on Monday as worries about a surplus of global supplies amid weak demand continued to drag on oil markets. The rupiah lost more than a percent at one point, succumbing not just to the broad dollar rally but also to inflation data showing the cut in fuel subsidies late last year, while positive for the country's budget, was having an impact on consumer prices. It later recovered to trade 0.6 percent weaker. Markets in China, Taiwan and a few other centres opened for the first time in 2015 on Monday, forcing those currencies to catch up with the U.S. dollar's rally in last week's trades. "In Asia, U.S. dollar strength is not being questioned, but that still leaves scope to differentiate," Vishnu Varathan, a strategist with Mizuho Bank, said in a note. "Sustained oil price weakness suggests that the ringgit may be at the bottom of the stack while rupee and baht could gain given oil import reliance." The ringgit, Asia's weakest currency in 2014, was down 0.6 percent on Monday. YUAN China's yuan edged down against the dollar after the central bank set the weakest official midpoint in nearly a month to reflect strength in the global dollar index. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) fixed the midpoint at 6.1248 per dollar, down 0.09 percent from the previous trading day on Dec. 31. It was the weakest level since Dec. 8. Spot yuan was down about 0.25 percent from last Wednesday's close at 6.2040. The Chinese currency lost 2.4 percent in 2014, its first significant annual loss since its landmark revaluation in 2005. China's foreign exchange market was closed Jan. 1-2 for the New Year holiday and resumed trading on Jan. 5. The spot rate is currently allowed to trade 2 percent above or below the midpoint. The currency barely reacted on Monday to a rule relaxation that allows more room to short dollars. China eased restrictions on banks' yuan trading from Jan 1, replacing daily caps on banks' foreign exchange positions with weekly limits, leaving them leeway to short dollars within that period. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0821 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.34 120.49 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.3342 1.3308 -0.25 Taiwan dlr 31.985 31.718 -0.83 Korean won 1109.98 1105.92 -0.37 Baht 32.98 32.87 -0.31 Peso 45.00 44.82 -0.40 Rupiah 12615.00 12535.00 -0.63 Rupee 63.32 63.29 -0.06 Ringgit 3.5350 3.5150 -0.57 Yuan 6.2185 6.2040 -0.23 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.34 119.66 -0.57 Sing dlr 1.3342 1.3260 -0.61 Taiwan dlr 31.985 31.718 -0.83 Korean won 1109.98 1099.30 -0.96 Baht 32.98 32.90 -0.23 Peso 45.00 44.72 -0.62 Rupiah 12615.00 12380.00 -1.86 Rupee 63.32 63.03 -0.46 Ringgit 3.5350 3.4965 -1.09 Yuan 6.2185 6.2040 -0.23 (Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu in Seoul and Michelle Chen in Hong Kong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)