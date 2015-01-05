(Updates levels)
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 The Indonesian rupiah and
Malaysian ringgit lost the most against the U.S. dollar on
Monday as Asian markets reacted afresh to falling oil prices, a
weakening euro and a broad aversion to risky trades, with some
markets such as China's trading for the first time in the new
year.
The euro fell to a nine-year low against the dollar, pushed
down by rising speculation among market participants that the
European Central Bank will soon adopt quantitative monetary
easing, possibly as early as at a January policy review.
A further fall in oil prices added to the selling pressure
on the euro, while also propping up the dollar against commodity
exporter currencies such as the Aussie dollar. U.S. crude
and Brent futures dropped to fresh 5-1/2-year lows on Monday as
worries about a surplus of global supplies amid weak demand
continued to drag on oil markets.
The rupiah lost more than a percent at one point, succumbing
not just to the broad dollar rally but also to inflation data
showing the cut in fuel subsidies late last year, while positive
for the country's budget, was having an impact on consumer
prices. It later recovered to trade 0.6 percent
weaker.
Markets in China, Taiwan and a few other centres opened for
the first time in 2015 on Monday, forcing those currencies to
catch up with the U.S. dollar's rally in last week's trades.
"In Asia, U.S. dollar strength is not being questioned, but
that still leaves scope to differentiate," Vishnu Varathan, a
strategist with Mizuho Bank, said in a note.
"Sustained oil price weakness suggests that the ringgit may
be at the bottom of the stack while rupee and baht could gain
given oil import reliance."
The ringgit, Asia's weakest currency in 2014, was
down 0.6 percent on Monday.
YUAN
China's yuan edged down against the dollar after
the central bank set the weakest official midpoint in nearly a
month to reflect strength in the global dollar index.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) fixed the midpoint at
6.1248 per dollar, down 0.09 percent from the previous trading
day on Dec. 31. It was the weakest level since Dec. 8.
Spot yuan was down about 0.25 percent from last
Wednesday's close at 6.2040. The Chinese currency lost 2.4
percent in 2014, its first significant annual loss since its
landmark revaluation in 2005.
China's foreign exchange market was closed Jan. 1-2 for the
New Year holiday and resumed trading on Jan. 5.
The spot rate is currently allowed to trade 2 percent above
or below the midpoint.
The currency barely reacted on Monday to a rule relaxation
that allows more room to short dollars.
China eased restrictions on banks' yuan trading from Jan 1,
replacing daily caps on banks' foreign exchange positions with
weekly limits, leaving them leeway to short dollars within that
period.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0821 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.34 120.49 +0.12
Sing dlr 1.3342 1.3308 -0.25
Taiwan dlr 31.985 31.718 -0.83
Korean won 1109.98 1105.92 -0.37
Baht 32.98 32.87 -0.31
Peso 45.00 44.82 -0.40
Rupiah 12615.00 12535.00 -0.63
Rupee 63.32 63.29 -0.06
Ringgit 3.5350 3.5150 -0.57
Yuan 6.2185 6.2040 -0.23
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.34 119.66 -0.57
Sing dlr 1.3342 1.3260 -0.61
Taiwan dlr 31.985 31.718 -0.83
Korean won 1109.98 1099.30 -0.96
Baht 32.98 32.90 -0.23
Peso 45.00 44.72 -0.62
Rupiah 12615.00 12380.00 -1.86
Rupee 63.32 63.03 -0.46
Ringgit 3.5350 3.4965 -1.09
Yuan 6.2185 6.2040 -0.23
