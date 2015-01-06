Jan 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0157 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0157 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.39 119.63 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.3337 1.3350 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 31.988 32.005 +0.05 Korean won 1105.70 1109.90 +0.38 Baht 32.96 32.96 -0.01 Peso 45.01 45.01 +0.01 Rupiah 12655.00 12625.00 -0.24 Ringgit 3.5530 3.5320 -0.59 Yuan 6.2165 6.2200 +0.06 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.39 119.66 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.3337 1.3260 -0.58 Taiwan dlr 31.988 31.718 -0.84 Korean won 1105.70 1099.30 -0.58 Baht 32.96 32.90 -0.19 Peso 45.01 44.72 -0.63 Rupiah 12655.00 12380.00 -2.17 Rupee 63.41 63.03 -0.60 Ringgit 3.5530 3.4965 -1.59 Yuan 6.2165 6.2040 -0.20 (Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Kim COghill)