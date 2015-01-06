Jan 6 The Malaysian ringgit weakened to fresh 5-1/2-year lows while the Korean won rallied on Tuesday as Asian currencies were pulled in differing directions by a combination of tumbling oil prices, political uncertainty in Greece and a broader flight to safer assets. The U.S. dollar's retreat after its sharp gains in the initial trading sessions of 2015 stemmed the losses in the Asian currencies, despite a wider selloff in emerging markets spurred by the Russian rouble's continued decline. As crude oil hit 5-1/2-year lows, causing equity markets to drop, and the euro dropped to a 9-year low, the safe-haven Japanese yen rallied. That helped the Korean won, which often closely tracks the yen, recover some of its losses, shrugging off weakness in the Korean stock market and foreign investment outflows. "The dollar held firm against the won in the offshore market, but the yen's rebound prompted the investors to go short on the greenback," said a Seoul-based trader. Despite its 0.8 percent rally on Tuesday, the won has fallen 0.2 percent this year, partly as investors hesitate to be too bullish on the currency given the government has a predisposition towards keeping it competitive against the Japanese yen. The other notable mover in Tuesday's trading was the Malaysian ringgit, which was Asia's worst performer in 2014 and has also been the most affected among Asia's commodity exporters by the sustained drop in oil and commodity prices. The ringgit fell to its lowest levels since July 2009 at 3.5540 per dollar. "Emerging market risk premiums have heightened and this is likely to continue to keep Asian currencies on the defensive," OCBC strategist Emmanuel Ng said in a note to clients. "In addition, with crude softening below $49, we expect also the ringgit to continue to underperform." The ringgit's vulnerability arises from a multitude of factors besides Malaysia's status as an oil exporter. Nearly half the outstanding government debt is owned by foreigners, the country has a wide budget deficit and, more recently, investors have been increasingly concerned about the heavily indebted state fund 1 Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB). 1MDB has failed for a second time to pay a 2 billion ringgit ($563 million) loan to local banks due by end-December, The Edge Financial Daily reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources. 1MDB has now until Jan. 30 to settle the debt that was originally due on Nov. 30, 2014. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0535 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.05 119.63 +0.49 Sing dlr 1.3326 1.3350 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 31.997 32.005 +0.03 Korean won 1098.70 1109.90 +1.02 Baht 32.89 32.96 +0.21 Peso 45.00 45.01 +0.02 Rupiah 12653.00 12625.00 -0.22 Rupee 63.36 63.41 +0.08 Ringgit 3.5520 3.5320 -0.56 Yuan 6.2140 6.2200 +0.10 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.05 119.66 +0.51 Sing dlr 1.3326 1.3260 -0.50 Taiwan dlr 31.997 31.718 -0.87 Korean won 1098.70 1099.30 +0.05 Baht 32.89 32.90 +0.03 Peso 45.00 44.72 -0.62 Rupiah 12653.00 12380.00 -2.16 Rupee 63.36 63.03 -0.52 Ringgit 3.5520 3.4965 -1.56 Yuan 6.2140 6.2040 -0.16 ($1 = 3.5520 ringgit) (Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu in Seoul; Editing by Kim Coghill)