Jan 8 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0228 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0228 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.68 119.25 -0.36 Sing dlr 1.3385 1.3381 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 31.990 32.001 +0.03 Korean won 1100.10 1099.90 -0.02 Baht 32.85 32.89 +0.12 Peso 45.06 45.05 -0.02 Rupiah 12733.00 12737.00 +0.03 Rupee 63.17 63.17 +0.00 Ringgit 3.5675 3.5800 +0.35 Yuan 6.2195 6.2125 -0.11 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.68 119.66 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.3385 1.3260 -0.93 Taiwan dlr 31.990 31.718 -0.85 Korean won 1100.10 1099.30 -0.07 Baht 32.85 32.90 +0.15 Peso 45.06 44.72 -0.75 Rupiah 12733.00 12380.00 -2.77 Rupee 63.17 63.03 -0.22 Ringgit 3.5675 3.4965 -1.99 Yuan 6.2195 6.2040 -0.25 (Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)