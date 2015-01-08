SINGAPORE, Jan 8 The Malaysian ringgit pulled
off 5-1/2-year lows against the dollar while other Asian
currencies steadied on Thursday, as a pause in sliding global
oil prices and better U.S. jobs data put a floor under emerging
markets and other riskier assets.
The ringgit rallied 0.4 percent, moving further away
from lows of 3.585 hit on Wednesday.
Under intense selling pressure over the past few weeks from
concerns about the impact of tumbling oil prices on Malaysia's
trade and fiscal balances, the currency won some respite after
Wednesday's trade data for November showed surprisingly strong
export growth and the biggest trade surplus since October 2011.
Other Asian currencies such as the Indonesian rupiah,
which has also seen heavy selling this week, barely moved as oil
crept back above $51 a barrel, equity markets rallied and
the U.S. dollar clawed back ground against the yen and euro.
Yet analysts felt market participants would be wary of
switching to a bullish stance on the Asian currencies, given the
risk of a positive surprise on U.S. growth numbers.
"It may however be too soon to call a top in yields or in
dollar-ringgit as global sentiment remains unreliable and energy
prices unsupported," Citi strategist Gaurav Garg said in a note,
referring to the ringgit.
"Moreover, negative spillovers for fiscal revenue from
declining energy prices will still be relevant for Malaysia, and
rating agencies and investors alike."
Citi analysts also said they would hold on to their relative
value trades, such as being long the Thai baht against the
ringgit, into Friday's U.S. labour market data.
Meanwhile, China's yuan weakened after the central bank set
the daily midpoint against the U.S. dollar at its weakest level
in more than a month.
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.1302 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the
previous fix of 6.1269 and at its weakest level since Dec. 8.
The spot yuan was changing hands at 6.2186 per
dollar, more than one percent weaker than the midpoint. The spot
rate is currently allowed to trade within a range of 2 percent
above or below the official fixing on any given day.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0543 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 119.69 119.25 -0.37
Sing dlr 1.3384 1.3381 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 31.984 32.001 +0.05
Korean won 1096.30 1099.90 +0.33
Baht 32.88 32.89 +0.03
Peso 45.04 45.05 +0.02
Rupiah 12720.00 12737.00 +0.13
Rupee 63.01 63.17 +0.25
Ringgit 3.5670 3.5800 +0.36
Yuan 6.2185 6.2125 -0.10
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 119.69 119.66 -0.03
Sing dlr 1.3384 1.3260 -0.93
Taiwan dlr 31.984 31.718 -0.83
Korean won 1096.30 1099.30 +0.27
Baht 32.88 32.90 +0.06
Peso 45.04 44.72 -0.71
Rupiah 12720.00 12380.00 -2.67
Rupee 63.01 63.03 +0.03
Ringgit 3.5670 3.4965 -1.98
Yuan 6.2185 6.2040 -0.23
(Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Additional reporting by Saikat
Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)