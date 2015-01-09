Jan 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0205 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.53 119.65 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.3364 1.3361 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 31.978 32.006 +0.09 Korean won 1093.10 1096.90 +0.35 Baht 32.84 32.88 +0.12 Peso 44.95 44.89 -0.14 Rupiah 12640.00 12675.00 +0.28 Rupee 62.67 62.67 +0.00 Ringgit 3.5570 3.5650 +0.22 Yuan 6.2091 6.2145 +0.09 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.53 119.66 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.3364 1.3260 -0.78 Taiwan dlr 31.978 31.718 -0.81 Korean won 1093.10 1099.30 +0.57 Baht 32.84 32.90 +0.18 Peso 44.95 44.72 -0.51 Rupiah 12640.00 12380.00 -2.06 Rupee 62.67 63.03 +0.57 Ringgit 3.5570 3.4965 -1.70 Yuan 6.2091 6.2040 -0.08 (Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)