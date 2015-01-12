SINGAPORE, Jan 12 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0149 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.35 118.52 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.3311 1.3334 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 31.813 31.936 +0.39 Korean won 1081.80 1090.00 +0.76 Baht 32.83 32.90 +0.21 Peso 44.86 44.95 +0.21 Rupiah 12560.00 12650.00 +0.72 Rupee 62.33 62.32 -0.02 Ringgit 3.5440 3.5625 +0.52 Yuan 6.1959 6.2086 +0.20 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.35 119.66 +1.11 Sing dlr 1.3311 1.3260 -0.38 Taiwan dlr 31.813 31.718 -0.30 Korean won 1081.80 1099.30 +1.62 Baht 32.83 32.90 +0.21 Peso 44.86 44.72 -0.30 Rupiah 12560.00 12380.00 -1.43 Rupee 62.33 63.03 +1.13 Ringgit 3.5440 3.4965 -1.34 Yuan 6.1959 6.2040 +0.13 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)