By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Jan 12 Asian currencies rose broadly
on Monday after U.S. jobs data showed a surprise drop in wages
and prompted investors to pare their bullish bets on the
greenback.
Leading the gains were the South Korean won and the
Indonesian rupiah, with the won hitting a two-month
high of 1,080.5 versus the dollar. Analysts said the won faced
stiff chart resistance at the 1,080.0 level.
The Indonesian rupiah touched a one-week high of
12,550 versus the dollar.
The firm tone of Indonesian bonds on Monday helped support
the rupiah, said an Indonesia-based trader, adding that there
may be some inflows of overseas funds into local debt.
Indonesia's 10-year bond yields slipped by about
6 basis points on the day to 7.681 percent, edging back in the
direction of an early December trough of 7.665 percent.
U.S. jobs data on Friday showed that wages posted their
biggest decline in at least eight years despite a solid rise in
nonfarm payrolls in December.
While December's earnings decline bolstered the case for the
Fed to take a go-slow approach to raising interest rates, it did
not remove a possible June rate hike from the table, economists
said. A Reuters survey of big banks showed many economists still
expect the Fed to raise interest rates by June.
Market participants said the dollar could retreat further in
the near term if coming U.S. economic data prompts investors to
reassess the possible timing and pace of Fed tightening.
"In the near term, watch for further degradation of interest
rate differentials undermining the U.S. dollar if the data
stream out of the U.S. continues to diffuse Fed-related
expectations," Emmanuel Ng, an analyst for OCBC, said in a
research note.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
Analysts at Credit Suisse, who previously expected no
change, now say they anticipate the Monetary Authority of
Singapore will ease monetary policy at its next policy review in
April.
"Underlying the change in our view is the weaker outlook for
headline inflation, which could have made the central bank more
concerned," they said in a research note.
The most likely course of action by the MAS in April is to
reduce the upward slope of the Singapore dollar's policy band,
and the next most likely outcome is a shift to a policy of zero
appreciation, the Credit Suisse analysts said.
Many economists expect the MAS to stick to its tight stance
of allowing a "modest and gradual" appreciation of the Singapore
dollar at its next policy review in April and to keep all
related policy settings unchanged.
But there is a minority view that the MAS will ease policy
in April, as weak oil brings disinflationary pressures and
growth momentum remains tepid.
The MAS manages monetary policy by letting the Singapore
dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading
partners within an undisclosed trading band.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0507 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 118.26 118.52 +0.22
Sing dlr 1.3316 1.3334 +0.14
Taiwan dlr 31.841 31.936 +0.30
Korean won 1082.30 1090.00 +0.71
Baht 32.83 32.90 +0.21
Peso 44.86 44.95 +0.21
Rupiah 12565.00 12650.00 +0.68
Rupee 62.16 62.32 +0.25
Ringgit 3.5535 3.5625 +0.25
Yuan 6.1992 6.2086 +0.15
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 118.26 119.66 +1.18
Sing dlr 1.3316 1.3260 -0.42
Taiwan dlr 31.841 31.718 -0.39
Korean won 1082.30 1099.30 +1.57
Baht 32.83 32.90 +0.21
Peso 44.86 44.72 -0.30
Rupiah 12565.00 12380.00 -1.47
Rupee 62.16 63.03 +1.40
Ringgit 3.5535 3.4965 -1.60
Yuan 6.1992 6.2040 +0.08
------------------------------------------------
