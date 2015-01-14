SINGAPORE, Jan 14 South Korea's won rose in step
with the Japanese yen while Malaysia's ringgit fell to
multi-year lows on Wednesday as Asian markets were buffeted by
diving copper and oil prices, and anxiety about global growth.
Asian equities were down 0.3 percent and the
euro stayed near 9-year lows versus the dollar as the
plunge in copper prices to 5-1/2-year lows, renewed pressure on
crude oil and news that the World Bank had cut its global growth
forecast stoked broader risk aversion.
But reaction across wider Asian stock and currency markets
was relatively muted, although currencies of oil exporters such
as Malaysia's ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah have
already suffered losses against the dollar this year.
In contrast, the Korean won was up against the dollar
on Wednesday, benefitting from its correlation to the safe-haven
yen
"Most emerging market Asian economies are net commodity
importers, with the exception of Malaysia and Indonesia, so
fallout from a macro perspective is likely to be a net
positive," said Jonathan Cavenagh, Asian currency strategist
with Westpac Banking Corporation.
"The critical question is whether this is telling anything
about global demand."
The ringgit hit its lowest levels since July 2009 at 3.5950
per dollar, albeit it was just a shade weaker than Tuesday's
close in the spot markets and mostly being sold against the
dollar in non-deliverable forwards.
The currency was Asia's weakest in 2014 and has also been
the most under pressure in 2015, hit by a combination of
negative factors such as Malaysia's heavy dependence on foreign
portfolio flows, budget pressures from falling oil revenues and
concerns over highly indebted local companies.
Nizam Idris, a strategist with Macquarie Capital, said he
expected the ringgit to weaken further to 3.65 by the end of the
first quarter of 2015. There was selling pressure not just from
foreigners pulling cash out of Malaysian debt but also from
resident Malaysians moving money offshore, he said.
Latest data from Malaysia's central bank showed outflows of
14.6 billion ringgit ($4.06 billion) from the bond market in
November.
"This was the largest monthly outflow in more than three
years, and significantly offset year-to-end-October inflows of
17.7 billion ringgit," Nomura analysts said in a note to
clients.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0556 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 117.11 117.92 +0.69
Sing dlr 1.3357 1.3334 -0.17
Taiwan dlr 31.770 31.862 +0.29
Korean won 1081.21 1083.50 +0.21
Baht 32.77 32.85 +0.24
Peso 44.66 44.67 +0.01
Rupiah 12595.00 12595.00 +0.00
Rupee 62.15 62.14 -0.01
Ringgit 3.5970 3.5920 -0.14
Yuan 6.1966 6.1983 +0.03
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 117.11 119.66 +2.17
Sing dlr 1.3357 1.3260 -0.73
Taiwan dlr 31.770 31.718 -0.16
Korean won 1081.21 1099.30 +1.67
Baht 32.77 32.90 +0.40
Peso 44.66 44.72 +0.13
Rupiah 12595.00 12380.00 -1.71
Rupee 62.15 63.03 +1.42
Ringgit 3.5970 3.4965 -2.79
Yuan 6.1966 6.2040 +0.12
(Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)